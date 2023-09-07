U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class Thomas F. Brooks

U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class Thomas F. Brooks of Mammoth Cave, Kentucky, was just 23 years old when he died as a prisoner of war on Dec. 10, 1942, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said. His remains will be buried in his home town eight decades after his death.

 Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

A U.S. Army private from Kentucky who died as a prisoner of war during World War II has been accounted for, and his remains will be buried in his home town eight decades after his death.

U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class Thomas F. Brooks of Mammoth Cave, Kentucky, was just 23 years old when he died as a prisoner of war on Dec. 10, 1942, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said. Brooks was a member of the Company D, 194th Tank Battalion, U.S. Army Forces Far East. He was listed among those captured when the U.S. forces in the Bataan peninsula in the Philippines surrendered to Japanese forces. American and Filipino prisoners of war were subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March. Those who survived that march were then held at the Cabanatuan POW camp, where more than 2,500 POWs died during the war.

