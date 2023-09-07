A U.S. Army private from Kentucky who died as a prisoner of war during World War II has been accounted for, and his remains will be buried in his home town eight decades after his death.
U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class Thomas F. Brooks of Mammoth Cave, Kentucky, was just 23 years old when he died as a prisoner of war on Dec. 10, 1942, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said. Brooks was a member of the Company D, 194th Tank Battalion, U.S. Army Forces Far East. He was listed among those captured when the U.S. forces in the Bataan peninsula in the Philippines surrendered to Japanese forces. American and Filipino prisoners of war were subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March. Those who survived that march were then held at the Cabanatuan POW camp, where more than 2,500 POWs died during the war.
The DPAA said Brooks was buried alongside other POWs in the Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in Common Grave 917. After the war, the American Graves Registration Service exhumed those buried in that cemetery and moved their remains to a temporary U.S. military mausoleum near Manila. In 1947, the AGRS tried to identify those remains, but only five people from Common Grave 917 were identified. The unidentified remains were buried as unknowns in the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial.
But, the DPAA said, those remains were disinterred in early 2018 and sent to the DPAA laboratory for modern analysis.
Scientists were able to account for Brooks on June 20, 2023. The DPAA said dental, anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence was used to identify Brooks’ remains, and scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System also performed mitochondrial DNA analysis to help identify him.
The DPAA said Brooks’ remains have been “meticulously cared for” of the years by the American Battle Monuments Commission.
Now, he will be buried in his home town of Mammoth Cave on Oct. 1.
Gov. Beshear recognized Brooks’ sacrifice in a news release Wednesday, saying, “It is heartbreaking to learn about this loss, but we are thankful for those doing the work to finally identify so many of the unknown casualties of war. We are grateful to bring Pfc. Frank Brooks home where he belongs.”
According to the release, Beshear will order flags lowered to half-staff on the day of his burial.
