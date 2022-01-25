Kentucky State Police said Tennessee police officers have recovered the remains of Virginia Emerson, 73, of Hickman County, in her car. Family members reported Emerson missing on Dec. 12, 2021.
The Weakley County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office notified KSP Post 1 on Monday evening that they found remains inside of a 2014 Ford Fusion belonging to Emerson. An autopsy conducted by the Tennessee State Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the remains was that of Emerson.
Family members said they had last spoken with her the morning of Dec. 12. Emerson was reported to have dementia, and authorities do not believe her disappearance was tornado related. Troopers attempted searching near her home and followed up on multiple leads to no avail.
KSP said the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation into Emerson’s death.
