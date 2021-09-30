Two remaining suspects from a deadly shooting in Paducah on Aug. 8, 2020, both pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter Thursday, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jaime Mills told The Sun.
Jermaine Harris, 25, and Christopher Howard, 32, were both sentenced to 10 years in prison. Mills said both men waived their right to a final sentencing hearing and were sentenced Thursday.
Harris and Howard were both initially charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Keyshawn Childress, 32.
The Sun previously reported that a third suspect, Demonta Woodward, pleaded guilty a few weeks ago to three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.
The case stems from a shooting that Mills said happened near Brickhouse on Boyd Street on Aug. 8, 2020. Authorities later identified Harris, Howard and Woodward as three of the shooters. In addition to Childress’ death, four others were injured as a result of the incident.
Police said there was an “ongoing feud” between two groups from Cairo, Illinois and Mounds, Illinois. Members of both of those groups were in Paducah that day to celebrate Emancipation Day.
Mills previously told The Sun Childress and Woodward, both from Mounds, were friends. Harris and Howard are both from Cairo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.