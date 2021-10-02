The American Cancer Society has a number of local events planned this month to help people do what they can to fight cancer, beginning with a traditional event that will be a little different this year.
The Relay for Life Cancer Celebration will be held on Friday at Heartland Church at 4777 Alben Barkley Drive in Paducah.
While the traditional Relay for Life festivities will not be held as a COVID-19 precaution, the survivors’ dinner will be held at 4 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Survivors and one guest will be able to take part in the dinner, and registration is needed. Those wanting to take part in the dinner should contact Cindy Malray, the McCracken County coordinator for Relay for Life, at cindy.malray@pad.pppo.gov. The deadline to register for the dinner is Tuesday.
The medal ceremony will be at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Doors will open to the public at 5:15 p.m. A luminary ceremony will follow the medal ceremony.
“This is actually being done in lieu of Relay,” said Malray.
Those wanting to buy a luminary for the event can use the form available at the Relay for Life of McCracken County Facebook page. Those will be sold through Tuesday.
Luminaries will also be on sale at the church Friday until 5:45 p.m.
• A charity golf scramble will be held at Drake Creek Golf Club in Ledbetter at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 15. Registration begins at 8 a.m.
The deadline to register for the four-person scramble is Friday. Coffee and donuts will be provided in the morning, with a lunch provided.
Registration is $400 per team with a hole sponsor sign and, $320 per team without a sponsor sign. Hole sponsor signs are $100 each, and there is a $20 pre-pay for team mulligans.
A registration form for this event is also available through the Relay for Life of McCracken County Facebook page.
• A Celebrity Waiter event will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall on U.S. 45 south of Paducah on Oct. 22.
“We get area business folks to be the waiters,” Malray said. “They sell tickets for their table. So, it’s kind of a private event, but we could use sponsorships, donated silent auction items — things like that.”
Donations are taken throughout the night for items like napkins, silverware, desserts and other dinner-related items.
For more information about these events, contact Malray at cindy.mal ray@pad.pppo.gov or at 270-441-5325.
