PADNWS-03-09-23 RELAY FOR LIFE - PHOTO

Cancer survivors carry the Relay for Life banner at the 2019 Relay for Life survivor dinner at McCracken County High School. Relay for Life is the American Cancer Society’s signature fundraising event that involves people within the community helping to fund research, medical development and treatment for cancer.

The 2023 Relay for Life season will get underway March 23 in McCracken County with a kickoff meeting at Texas Roadhouse.

Relay for Life is an annual fundraising event where people form teams to raise money for the American Cancer Society to further research, medical development and treatment for cancer.

