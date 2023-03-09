The 2023 Relay for Life season will get underway March 23 in McCracken County with a kickoff meeting at Texas Roadhouse.
Relay for Life is an annual fundraising event where people form teams to raise money for the American Cancer Society to further research, medical development and treatment for cancer.
Event lead Cindy Malray said the kickoff event is open to the public to hear details of this year’s events and determine if they would like to volunteer at any of the events.
“There are many ways they can volunteer that would help a lot,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if they are volunteering at an event or helping get donations, picking up donations, making calls — there’s a lot of ways.”
Malray added that people who want to help but not volunteer can make a monetary donation to Relay for Life. Donations can be made through an event or at relayforlife.org/mccrackenky.
The Relay for Life kickoff event will be held at 5:30 p.m. March 23 in the back room area of Texas Roadhouse at 2900 James Sanders Blvd. in Paducah.
Other Relay for Life events on this year’s calendar include:
• Heal Her: A ladies’ day outing held from noon to 3 p.m. April 1 at the St. John’s Knights of Columbus Hall at 6725 U.S. 45 South near Community Christian Academy. A lunch will be provided, and vendors, door prizes, a silent auction and a fashion show promise to make it a day to remember.
Tickets are $20 and are on sale through March 25. They may be purchased by going to the Facebook page of Relay for Life of McCracken County and scanning the quick response (QR) code there.
• Annual golf outing: Scheduled to be begin at 9 a.m. on April 21 at Silo’s Country Club in Kevil off of Ky. 286, the four-person scramble is seeking an event sponsor and hole sponsors.
“We also need donations to help with lunch, including desserts, chips and drinks,” Malray said.
The registration deadline is April 14, and a registration form may also be found at the Relay for Life of McCracken County Facebook page.
• Survivor dinner and medal ceremony: To be held May 6 at the St. John’s Knights of Columbus Hall at 6825 U.S. 45 South, the survivor dinner begins at 4:30 p.m. with entertainment to begin at 5:30 p.m. Cancer survivors and one guest may attend.
Those who want to participate in the survivors dinner should register through the Relay for Life Facebook page or by emailing Malray at CLMalray@outlook.com.
The medal ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. that night with a luminaria ceremony to follow. The community is encouraged to attend the medal ceremony.
• Yard sale: Scheduled for June 3, there is no other information about this Relay for Life event.
For more information about Relay for Life in McCracken County, visit the Relay for Life of McCracken County Facebook page.
