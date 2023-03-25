McCracken County Relay for Life held its kickoff meeting for the 2023 season Thursday at Texas Roadhouse, and event lead Cindy Malray laid out the schedule of fundraising events to fight cancer.
Relay for Life helps bring people in communities together with the goal of raising money for the American Cancer Society for cancer research, medical development and cancer treatment.
In previous years, at a community’s main Relay for Life event, people would form teams of people who would take turns walking laps around a building or track. One person would carry the team’s baton for a while, then hand it off when it was another team member’s turn. That is where “Relay for Life” got its name.
Today, Relay for Life has become a series of fundraising events with the same goal: to raise funds to help end cancer.
“I don’t know that McCracken will ever go back to the (former style of Relay) and a lot of places aren’t,” Malray said. “We just have to learn to go with the times and make the best of what we’ve got.
“It’s still all about raising funds for cancer plus the survivors. That survivors event means more to me than anything. We lost three people this year. That’s not what I want to see; I want to see us do an uptick — and we are. We’ve got a lot of survivors, and that’s what it’s all about.”
Malray greeted people who attended the kickoff event with a folder with a list of this year’s events and information about those events.
This year’s Relay for Life events include:
• The annual golf outing, April 21, Silo’s Country Club, Kevil: This four-person golf scramble will have a check-in at 8 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The deadline to register for the event is April 14.
The cost is $430 per team with a hole sponsor sign, $350 per team without a sponsor sign, $100 for a hole sponsor sign and $20 prepaid for team mulligans.
There will be silent auction baskets, including a golf basket, a date night basket, a car care basket and a grilling basket. Breakfast and lunch will be available.
A registration form can be found at the Relay for Life of McCracken County Facebook page.
Malray is the tournament coordinator, and she can be reached at clmalray@outlook.com or 270-443-5325.
“We’re going to need donations for hamburger buns, tea and snacks that golfers will take with them in their carts,” Malray told those in attendance. “We still need teams, and we still need hole sponsors. We have 10 teams signed up right now.”
• Survivors event, May 6, St. John’s Knights of Columbus Hall, U.S. 45 south of Paducah. The survivor dinner begins at 4:30 p.m., with entertainment beginning at 5:30 p.m. Cancer survivors and one guest may attend. The public medal ceremony and luminaria ceremony begin at 6 p.m. The community is encouraged to attend these ceremonies.
The deadline to purchase a luminaria ($5 without a photo, $10 with a photo) is May 1. Checks should be mailed to Relay for Life, P.O. Box 343, West Paducah, KY 42086. Luminaria purchase forms will be available on the Relay for Life of McCracken County Facebook page.
Malray said she would like for survivors to contact her ahead of time so she can have an accurate count for the dinner.
• Yard sale, June 3, Olivet Baptist Church parking lot. Donations and volunteers are sought for this event. To make a donation or volunteer, contact Malray at clmalray@outlook.com or 270-443-5325.
• “Heal Her,” June 10, St. John’s Knights of Columbus Hall, U.S. 45 south of Paducah. Originally scheduled for April 1, this ladies’ day out was moved into summer. Held from noon to 3 p.m., a lunch will be provided with vendors, door prizes, a fashion show and a silent auction. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased through the Relay for Life of McCracken County Facebook page.
“Courtney Williard from Electric 96.9 (WDDJ-FM) will be our ladies’ emcee for that,” Malray said.
• The Cruisers concert, June 10, St. John’s Knights of Columbus Hall, U.S. 45 south of Paducah. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.
“We just need to find some items that can go in the concession stand, like hot dogs and buns,” Malray said. “A friend of mine can provide some Boston butts, so we can do barbecue sandwiches.”
Information on Relay for Life events in McCracken County as well as registration forms can be found at the Relay for Life of McCracken County Facebook page. All checks should be made out to the American Cancer Society.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.