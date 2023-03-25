PADNWS-03-25-23 RELAY FOR LIFE - PHOTO

Zane Kline, the director of the Four Rivers HOG Chapter, leads about 125 cancer survivors in the survivors parade at the McCracken County High School track in the 2014 Relay for Life. Kline lost both of his parents to cancer and adorned his ride with pink lights for the cause.

 Sun file photo

McCracken County Relay for Life held its kickoff meeting for the 2023 season Thursday at Texas Roadhouse, and event lead Cindy Malray laid out the schedule of fundraising events to fight cancer.

Relay for Life helps bring people in communities together with the goal of raising money for the American Cancer Society for cancer research, medical development and cancer treatment.

