Breast navigators were introduced to Baptist Health Paducah as a resource and support system for patients who have an abnormal breast finding. Mindy Cartwright has been a nurse navigator since December of 2019 and has played a pivotal role in the lives of many women seeking breast health care.
Before being named a breast navigator for Baptist Health Paducah, Cartwright was a mammography technologist at Baptist Health Paducah for 16 years.
She has 25 years of experience in mammography and is revised by the American Registry of Radiologic Technologist in the areas of radiography, mammography and computed tomography.
Cartwright now navigates patients with an abnormal breast finding through the journey of an abnormal breast finding and breast health care. Her job begins with each patient from the time they visit Baptist Health Paducah for additional imaging to the time a biopsy is recommended.
Through her role, she can shorten the time between when a biopsy is recommended for a patient to the time the patient receives her results. She is there with each patient during the day of their biopsy to offer support and guidance.
“That time is so crucial. It’s the time that people are concerned, worried and fear of the unknown sits in,” Cartwright said.
If a test result comes back positive and her patient are told they will need additional breast health care, such as surgery, chemotherapy or radiation, Cartwright serves as a resource for her patient to provide educational material and guides them in the right direction.
“I have been able to develop a relationship with these ladies and let them know they have a friend throughout the entire process. Some people have family support but for many, there is only so much they want to burden their family with. Sometimes, it’s just to have someone to talk to and lessen that load for them,” Cartwright said.
For Cartwright’s patients who are told they have breast cancer, she reassures them by saying, “When you hear the word ‘cancer’ it’s not a sentence, it’s just a word. It’s not something you have to go through alone. There are lots of people who are going to be here to help get you through it.”
One memory stands out to Cartwright about her experience as a breast navigator. She led a particular patient through the entire journey of breast health care — from an abnormal breast finding to her last day of radiation.
This particular patient asked Cartwright to be there with her on her last day of radiation and as Cartwright recalls, “She got to ring a bell on her final day of radiation and then hugged me with tears in her eyes.”
Cartwright also fills the role of an advocate for breast care and the importance of breast cancer screening and precautionary measurements. She encourages women to have their first mammogram at age 35 and then a yearly mammogram starting at age 40.
Early detection is key with breast cancer and taking these extra preventative measures goes a long way.
