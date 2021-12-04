Reidland Elementary has 'Polar Express' celebration

Holidays are meant to be shared with others, to share a spirit with the community and to share good times with family and friends.
Reidland Elementary School had its first school celebration since the COVID-19 pandemic began with its Polar Express Night Christmas celebration on Thursday.
Two trains carried people around the school parking lots, with tickets provided by the conductor, played by McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter.
John and Char Diesel had a more 19th century transport, giving carriage rides in front of the school.
Artificial snow, popcorn, a viewing of the movie “The Polar Express” on an inflatable screen and a book fair completed the festival.
Reidland Elementary librarian Alicia Brophy said the celebration was months in the making and called on the school community and the people of Reidland to make it happen.
“We were wanting to have a book experience come to life for our students,” she said. “We chose ‘The Polar Express’ so they could experience the book and its setting.
“It was a group effort on all accounts — there is no one person who could have pulled this off. We started brainstorming this — Brandi Rogers and Kelsey Johnston and I — back in June. We were contacting these companies and getting everything together.”
Brophy said most of the students haven’t experienced a school event because of COVID-19 precautions that began in March 2020. This year is the third school year affected by COVID-19.
“Since we only have kindergarten through third grade here, they haven’t had those experiences because, basically, COVID has been their whole educational experience right now,” she said. “To be able to do this has been cool for them.”
Brophy, Johnson and Rogers met with ministers in the area and asked them to partner with the school to help finance the special night.
“We’ve got one church that helped sponsor the train, and one church that helped sponsor the hot cocoa and the popcorn,” she said. “We wanted everything to just be free; just to come and enjoy.”
Brophy’s husband, Brian, took photos of children with Santa and Mrs. Claus to enhance the festivities.
The Reidland community helped in getting the celebration together.
“As far as the school, we haven’t been out money,” Alicia Brophy said. “The community has put up the money for us to do this. It’s really amazing.
“The entire school has bought into this. Every teacher is helping out. We’ve got the superintendent Steve Carter out there being the conductor, and it was back in the summer when he said, ‘Let’s do it.’ So, it’s been quite a while.”
For McCracken County schools and Community Christian Academy, the Christmas-New Year’s break begins Dec. 16 and runs through Jan. 2. For the Paducah school district, it begins Dec. 18 and runs through Jan. 2, and for St. Mary schools, it begins Dec. 17 (a half-day) and runs through Jan. 2.
