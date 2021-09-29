Lincoln Barber was 7 years old when he died from cancer on May 28 this year after being treated at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis. He was a student at Reidland Elementary School.
Because of that, Reidland Principal Anne Cox wanted to have a school fundraiser for St. Jude and childhood cancer awareness. That just made sense — or, you might say, it made cents.
Taking a cue from the student’s first name, Cox asked classes in the K-3 school to bring pennies, which have a likeness of Abraham Lincoln on them, and called the fundraiser “Lincolns for the Brave.”
The fundraiser was held for the school week of Sept. 20 through Friday.
“I thought if we raised $500, I thought that would be amazing,” Cox said. “That would be $100 a day over that five days.
“In that first day, we raised $700, and I was like, ‘What? Are you kidding me?’ Then, the next day, we raised $1,400, and I just couldn’t believe it. I was just blown away.”
In five days’ time, the school raised $6,375.71 to go toward St. Jude, more than 12 times the original goal.
Homerooms competed against each other at each grade level, kindergarten through third grade. The homeroom that raised the most money at its grade level would receive a pizza party.
The winning homerooms, which were announced Monday, were:
• Third grade: April Griggs, $1,090.54.
• Second grade: Emily Leidecker, $376.31.
• First grade: Wendy Poole, $615.38.
• Kindergarten: Rebecca Nuckolls, $465.26.
“Some donated cash, and some had checks made out to St. Jude,” Cox said.
Barber was diagnosed in 2017 with a brain tumor, more technically called metastatic low-grade glioma, the predominant type of central nervous system tumor among children.
Barber attended kindergarten at Reidland, but because of his condition, he had virtual instruction during his first-grade year last year. He was the son of Melina Devine.
Pennies may not seem very valuable; some people debate as to whether it’s worth the effort to pick up off the street. But, when students come together to collect pennies for a good cause, each effort takes on a meaningful value.
