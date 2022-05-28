Reidland Elementary School earned a Family Friendly Certification on Wednesday, a new statewide designation that reflects a school’s work to include families as partners in local student education.
The certification comes through the Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools, an initiative of the Pritchard Committee for Academic Excellence.
“Reidland Elementary is a bright spot in the commonwealth,” said Brigitte Blom, president and CEO of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence. “It has built the capacity of school leadership to understand and implement more effective family engagement best practices.”
The certification is for calendar year 2022, and schools can reapply for the certification in March.
“What we’re really trying to do through the Family Friendly Certification is move beyond events only and these large-group, one-size-fits-all strategies and instead begin individualizing our outreach to families,” said Brooke Gill, the senior director of Family Engagement Policy and Practice for the Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools. “We want to really ensure that we’re building relationships with families: teachers are getting to know families, families are getting to know school staff.”
Through the certification process, Reidland Elementary created a diverse team that included families, classroom teachers and the principal of the school, Anne Cox. The team used a self-assessment tool to evaluate what the school was doing well and where there was room to improve relationships with families. Next, the team implemented new practices to improve its family friendly score.
“It’s relatively new,” Cox told The Sun. “Between everything our (Parent-Teacher Organization) does and Family Resource and library and all of our family nights, it wasn’t hard to find the documentation (for the certification application).
“There are five different areas that they look at. A lot of it was from our family nights and our parent-teacher conferences. It’s all about building that relationship with the families and encouraging them to be part of their child’s education.”
Cox said that Reidland Elementary may be more of an integral part of the community than other schools.
“I think it’s because we are isolated from the bigger parts of the city,” she said. “We have a lot of churches that, naturally, want to help us, and a lot of people who grew up here tend to come back and live here, which makes people want to keep giving back.
“Obviously, we are extremely proud. We have an amazing staff here. They love our kids and will do just about anything for them to help them. This award just solidifies what we already knew: we are an amazing school and we do amazing things.”
Other schools that won the Family Friendly Certification are Burns Elementary School and Country Heights Elementary School in the Daviess County School District, Kenwood Elementary in the Jefferson County School District and Menifee Central, a K-8 school in the Menifee County School District.
Family Friendly Certificates are awarded by a working group of families, educators and community organizations within the Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools, which is focused on increasing open communication, learning opportunities, and shared decision-making power across the Kentucky education system.
The Kentucky Department of Education tracks the number of certified Family Friendly schools as a measurement for improving family and community engagement in Kentucky schools.
More information about the Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools and the Family Friendly Certification can be found at prichardcommittee.org/familyengagement.
