The Paducah Fire Prevention Division is hosting the 11th annual Combined Conference for fire service, electrical, and building professionals, the City of Paducah announced in a Wednesday release. The conference runs from Oct. 12-14 at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center.
According to the release, the free conference provides learning and networking opportunities to anyone in electrical, plumbing, building, construction, design, or firefighting professions. Those who attend classes can earn continuing education credits for the state of Kentucky, the release explains. Attendees also are invited to attend a hospitality event organized by IAFF Local 168.
