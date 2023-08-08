BENTON — The Marshall County Parks Department has announced that registration is officially open for the first season of play for the Miracle League of Western Kentucky at the CFSB Field of Dreams at Mike Miller Park.
According to the news release, registration is open through Aug. 21 and may be completed online at marshallcountyky.myrec.com/info/default.aspx or by calling 270-527-5284. Registration is $20 per athlete per season and covers player insurance, equipment and a team shirt. A scholarship fund is available for anyone needing assistance with the registration fee. Games will be held on Sept. 9, Sept. 16, Sept. 23 and Oct. 14.
The Miracle League of Western Kentucky is open to anyone ages 4-104 years old and is not limited to Marshall County residents. This is a regional league and athletes are encouraged to sign up from neighboring counties and states, according to the news release.
The news release said Miracle League removes the barriers that keep children with mental and physical disabilities off the baseball field and lets them experience the joy of America’s favorite pastime. Since the main barriers for these adults arise from the natural grass fields used in conventional leagues, Miracle League teams play on a custom-designed, rubberized turf field that accommodates wheelchairs and other assistive devices while helping to prevent injuries.
The Miracle League is about making new friends, building self-esteem and being treated just like other athletes. To help athletes, the Miracle League uses a “buddy” system — pairing each player with an able-bodied peer. The Miracle League serves children and adults who suffer from any physical or mental disabilities, which causes them to be excluded, whether intentionally or not, from conventional baseball leagues.
“We are so excited to see registrations start to come in for our first season of Miracle League play. This project has been four years in the making and it is so special to see it finally come to life thanks to the support of so many businesses and individuals in the community and across the region that have been so gracious in their support,” Britney Hargrove, Marshall County Parks Department director, said in the news release.
