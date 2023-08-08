Miracle league

The Miracle League of Western Kentucky is open to anyone ages 4-104 years old and is not limited to Marshall County residents. This is a regional league and athletes are encouraged to sign up from neighboring counties and states, according to the news release.

 Provided photo

BENTON — The Marshall County Parks Department has announced that registration is officially open for the first season of play for the Miracle League of Western Kentucky at the CFSB Field of Dreams at Mike Miller Park.

According to the news release, registration is open through Aug. 21 and may be completed online at marshallcountyky.myrec.com/info/default.aspx or by calling 270-527-5284. Registration is $20 per athlete per season and covers player insurance, equipment and a team shirt. A scholarship fund is available for anyone needing assistance with the registration fee. Games will be held on Sept. 9, Sept. 16, Sept. 23 and Oct. 14.

