Paducah Parks and Recreation has opened registrations for the Paddle Up Paducah pickleball tournament at its office, 1400 HC Mathis Drive. The registration cost is $25 per person.
Early-bird deadline is Friday, July 28, to register and receive a T-shirt, and the final deadline is Thursday, Aug. 11. Players must be 16 or older.
Men’s and women’s doubles play Saturday, Aug. 20, at Paducah Middle School, 342 Lone Oak Road, with mixed doubles the following Sunday. Duos must provide their skill level — 2, 2.5, 3, 3.5 or 4 — with rating descriptions at usapa.org or pickleball.org.
Call the Parks and Recreation office at 270-444-8508 to register.
For questions or sponsorship inquiries, contact specialist James Weems at 270-444-8538.
