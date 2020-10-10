The city of Paducah, with funding support in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, is holding a Creative Business Bootcamp in November.
It’s described as an interactive, virtual workshop. It’s scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5 and 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 6.
Creative entrepreneur, artist and educator Jennifer Reis will lead the workshop focused on helping creatives, makers, artists and entrepreneurs design and grow their creative businesses. Participants will learn about business modeling, action planning, brand marketing, e-commerce and customer segments, according to the city.
Local attorney Cody Walls with the Denton Law Firm will provide information about legal frameworks and taxation laws related to creative businesses.
“This workshop is a bootcamp for those with creative mindsets who want to grow their brand, launch a new business, or navigate the complicated market in 2020 and beyond,” said City Clerk/Customer Experience Department Director Lindsay Parish, who worked to organize the workshop.
“In the span of these two days, attendees will learn a variety of vital business topics that will help them set the foundation for business success.”
The cost is $35.
Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/creative- business-bootcamp-registration -123041675965 to register. If there are any questions or someone needs assistance with the fee or access to a computer with audio and webcam, contact the customer experience department at customerexp@paducahky.gov or 270-444-8506.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.