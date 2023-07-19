Keith

McCracken County Special Olympics co-coordinator Jeanna Keith poses with her son, Matthew. According to Keith, each team can choose to have a Special Olympics athlete join them on their pull at this year’s Big Brown Truck Pull, bringing the total number of team members to 16. The fundraising goal this year is to raise $30,000.

Are you ready to pull your weight for the McCracken County Special Olympics? Registration for its largest fundraiser is underway now.

The annual Big Brown Truck Pull is scheduled for Sept. 16 in the Heartland Church parking lot in Paducah. That’s where teams of 15 or less will compete to see who can pull a fully-loaded UPS 18-wheeler 12 feet in the fastest time.

