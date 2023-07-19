Are you ready to pull your weight for the McCracken County Special Olympics? Registration for its largest fundraiser is underway now.
The annual Big Brown Truck Pull is scheduled for Sept. 16 in the Heartland Church parking lot in Paducah. That’s where teams of 15 or less will compete to see who can pull a fully-loaded UPS 18-wheeler 12 feet in the fastest time.
Jeanna Keith has been a special education teacher for over 30 years. She’s a co-coordinator for the McCracken County Special Olympics. She’s also a coach and mother of one of the organization’s athletes.
She detailed the positive impact the group has on athletes and their families.
“So many of the parents have said, ‘My son or my daughter didn’t really get out in the community and do anything until (they) became a part of the McCracken County Special Olympics,” she said Tuesday.
Keith said parents are looking forward to seeing their children spend time with their peers, communicate, socialize and engage with people.
For Keith, the Special Olympics are a “family affair.”
Keith, her husband and her daughter all coach different teams in the organization. Her son Matthew has been an athlete since 2015.
She said she’s his biggest cheerleader, and at track and field meets, she’s probably the loudest one on the sidelines. Matthew has participated in everything from track to bowling and basketball since he first signed up. He said he made long-lasting friends that first year — friends he still likes to hang out with. And he likes that the Special Olympics gives him an opportunity to meet new people, too.
Keith said the organization tries to remove the barrier of cost for families of athletes wanting to participate.
“We pay for their hotels, we pay for their meals while they’re there, uniforms, any equipment they need,” she said. “We take care of it all.”
With about 100 athletes in McCracken and surrounding counties, it’s important for them to have a good turnout at this year’s truck pull. Last year, they almost had to cancel due to lack of participation.
“The thing is that, I do want them to come and donate because it helps us get new uniforms, it helps us go to our state tournaments and regionals,” Matthew said. Plus, as part of the Special Olympics team, he gets to participate in the truck pull too.
According to Keith, each team can choose to have a Special Olympics athlete join them on their pull, bringing the total number of team members to 16. The goal this year is to raise $30,000.
Teams must raise $750 in order to participate in the pull. Each team has two chances to pull, and awards are given for fastest pull team in each category. Team members are also encouraged to dress in line with this year’s theme, “Pullin’ through the decades.”
“Whether you were a flower child, fan of the Brat Pack, or born after the Beanie Baby craze, we want to see you show off the trends from your generation,” the organization said on its website.
Awards will be given based on costumes, pull times and fundraising totals. And even if you aren’t participating in the pull, you can cheer on your favorite team or enjoy several other activities.
“Jethro the Clown, Western KY Inflatables, Starbucks, Paducah International Raceway, Cassidy’s Cause have all confirmed that they will be at the event. So, even if you can’t get a pull team together SAVE THE DATE and come out and join us for some fun,” the organization announced on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.