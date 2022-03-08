Registration for WKCTC Justice Run open

Registration for West Kentucky Community & Technical College’s annual Justice Run is now open. The race, which benefits Paducah’s Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center, will be held on April 16.
The event is held every April in honor of National Child Abuse Awareness Month. WKCTC’s criminal justice club, Alpha Epsilon Beta (AEB), sponsors the annual race.
“We are so glad to be holding an in=person race again this year. The event had to be held virtually in 2021, so it will be great to be back on campus with our walkers and runners,” Gary Reese, AEB advisor, said in a press release.
The entry fee for the 5K Run/Walk is $25, and includes a t-shirt for those who register before April 1. The entry fee for the one-mile Fun Run/Walk is $20, including a t-shirt if registered before April 1, or $10 without the t-shirt.
Participants can find the registration form online or by contacting Reese at garyl.reese@kctcs.edu.
In-person registration and check-in for the 5K will begin at 3 p.m. on April 16 outside WKCTC’s Anderson Technical Building. The 5K will commence at 5 p.m., and the Fun Run/Walk will start at 6 p.m. There will also be an awards ceremony for the 5K and the one-mile event after the conclusion of the one-mile race.
