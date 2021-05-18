Those who would like to start taking classes at West Kentucky Community and Technical College this summer and fall can register now — fall classes begin Aug. 16.
WKCTC offers more than 200 different credentials in a variety of career and academic programs.
Several summer classes are available with varying start and end dates. The next summer session begins June 7, according to a news release from WKCTC.
For all advising needs or to register for summer or fall classes, contact the Advising Center at 270-534-3349 or (email) wkctcadvising@kctcs.edu.
“We’re offering more in-person classes for summer 2021 as we continue to follow safety guidelines from the Kentucky Community and Technical College System and the Governor’s Office,” said Kate Senn, WKCTC associate vice president of academic affairs. “We will be offering even more in-person classes this fall. Of course, students can still choose to take hybrid classes (50% in-person/50% online) and fully online classes.”
Financial aid and grant opportunities are available for eligible students, according to the news release.
“We are here every step of the way for our current and prospective students to help them complete the enrollment process, including completing their college application and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA),” said Emily Peck, WKCTC vice president of student services. “We offer students support in choosing the right career and educational path, as well as guidance on available financial assistance to help them pay for their college.”
Students can also submit a free online application by selecting the red “Apply Now” link at the top of the WKCTC Web site at westkentucky.kctcs.edu. Students submitting an online application must still register for classes. More information can be found on the website by searching for “summer classes” or “fall classes.”
Beginning May 14, WKCTC will be closed on Fridays for the summer work schedule. The Advising Center and other student services offices are open to help with registration and to answer questions Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The WKCTC bookstore is open Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
