Just under three months remain until the start of the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy, according to a post from the law enforcement office earlier this week.
The free program — designed to give participants a “deeper understanding of what it takes to be a law enforcement officer in today’s world,” according to the sheriff’s office web site — will be running for its fourth cycle starting in mid-October.
Topics could include patrol operations, courthouse operations, criminal investigations, an overview of the legal process, the sheriff’s constitutional duties, a tour of the department, 911 center and jail, a firearms day or a ride-along, among others.
For more information or to download an application, visit www.mccrackencountysheriff.com/citizensacademy.php. Sessions will take place on Thursday evenings from 6 to 9. The application indicates that the sessions will be on Oct. 14, 21 and 28, as well as on Nov. 4.
Anyone age 18 and older who lives, works or attends school in McCracken County can apply, providing there are no warrants for arrest or pending criminal cases for the applicant. A background check will also be performed before people are added to the eligibility list.
Graduates of the program will receive a certificate.
