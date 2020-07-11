A regional economic development initiative, which includes the Paducah nonprofit center for entrepreneurship, community learning and education, known as Sprocket, Inc., has been renamed GroWest and received $322,000 in Kentucky Innovation funding.
In addition to Sprocket, GroWest consists of the Murray State University Center for Computer and Information Technology, The Technology Council of West Kentucky, the Murray State University Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development, and Kentucky Innovation Station (Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation).
The funding is part of a larger $2.6 million grant supporting six such hubs across the state announced by Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday.
Monica Bilak, former Sprocket board chair, was named GroWest’s regional director July 1.
“Our partnership is unique to western Kentucky and greatly enhanced by the support of the governor through Kentucky State Cabinet for Economic Development/Kentucky Innovation,” Bilak said.
“This funding is absolutely key to our continuing effort to develop the entrepreneurial ecosystem with a special emphasis on tech-based businesses.”
Client services, the attraction of outside and developmental capital, as well as pre-seed fundraising will be additional areas of focus. The coalition provides entrepreneurial services in an area that stretches from Carlisle to Muhlenberg counties, the Purchase, Pennyrile, and portions of the Green River Development districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.