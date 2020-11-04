These unofficial results reflect the final tallies of area county clerks on election night. Absentee mail-in ballots will continue to be counted through Friday.
Ballard Count
Straight Party: Republican Party, 1,653; Democratic Party, 437; Libertarian Party, 16.
President/Vice President: Trump/Pence (R), 3,355; Biden/Harris (D), 825; Jorgensen/Cohen (L), 32; West/Tidball (IND), 10; Pierce/Ballard (IND), 2.
U.S. Senate: McConnell (R), 3,154; McGrath (D), 936; Barron (LIB), 136.
U.S. House (1st): Comer (R), 3,368; Rhodes (D), 811.
Ky. House (1st): Rudy, 3,663.
Court of Appeals (1st): McNeill, 1,983; Hines, 1,434.
Board of Education (4th): Mills, 563.
Board of Education (5th): Dennis, 492.
Barlow City Commission (vote four): Evans, 162; Mayolo, 136; Wood, 142; Harvell, 181.
Kevil City Commission (vote four): Bridges, 160; Allen, 141; Cooper, 155; Wiggins, 203; Honchell, 111; Romaine, 161.
La Center City Commission (vote four): Cooper, 238; Romaine, 207; Overby, 146; Butler, 158; Whipple, 237.
Wickliffe City Commission (vote six): Bowman, 121; Hall, 163; Blankenship, 130 ; Rowland, 129; Taylor, 123; Turner-Abernathy, 125; Hammett, 104; Pigg, 137.
Constitutional Amendment 1: Yes, 2,059; No, 1,409.
Constitutional Amendment 2: Yes, 1,108; No, 2,414.
Caldwell County
Straight Party: Republican Party, 2,492; Democratic Party, 752; Libertarian Party, 42.
President/Vice President: Trump/Pence (R), 4,905; Biden/Harris (D), 1,432; Jorgensen/Cohen (L), 58; West/Tidball (IND), 22; Pierce/Ballard (IND), 8.
U.S. Senate: McConnell (R), 4,451; McGrath (D), 1,674; Barron (LIB), 297.
U.S. House (1st): Comer (R), 4,945; Rhodes (D), 1,407.
Ky. House (4th): Bechler (R), 4,373; Pennington (D), 1,760; Valentine (IND), 208.
Constable (3rd): Brooks (R), 1,277.
Court of Appeals (1st): McNeill, 2,657; Hines, 2,297.
Board of Education (1st): Feagan, 793; Clift, 488.
Board of Education (4th): Francis, 347; Brantley, 575.
Board of Education (5th): Mitchell, 362; Ray, 628.
Fredonia City Council (vote six): Lamm, 146; Phelps, 130; McGowan, 142.
Princeton City Council (vote six): Joiner, 1,973; Gates, 1,787; Rousseau, 1,683; Conger, 1,701; George, 1,710; Copeland, 1,750.
Constitutional Amendment 1: Yes, 3,156; No, 2,250.
Constitutional Amendment 2: Yes, 1,774; No, 3,733.
Calloway County
President/Vice President: Trump/Pence (R), 11,342; Biden/Harris (D), 5,791; Jorgensen/Cohen (L), 227; West/Tidball (IND), 44; Pierce/Ballard (IND), 27.
U.S. Senate: McConnell (R), 10,626; McGrath (D), 6,174; Barron (LIB), 662.
U.S. House (1st): Comer (R), 11,933; Rhodes (D), 5,340.
Ky. Senate (1st): Howell (R), 13,654.
Ky. House (5th): Imes (R), 11,533; Davis-Roberts (D), 5,666.
Court of Appeals (1st): McNeill, 7,133; Hines, 6,303.
Circuit Judge, 42nd Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division (unexpired term): Yates, 4,142; Perlow, 10,660.
Board of Education (2nd): Ryan, 1,383.
Board of Education (5th): Pittman, 3,349.
Board of Education (Murray Independent): Rogers, 2,317; Crouch, 2,435.
Hazel City Council (vote six): Kell, 108; Jones, 97; Charlton, 95; Robertson, 104; Hanneman, 81; Thompson, 120; Taylor, 101.
Murray City Council (vote 12): Miller, 2,576; Wade, 1,475; Herndon, 1,502; Bohannon, 2,247; Roberts, 2,231; Cherry, 2,674; Elder, 2,488; Bell, 2,684; Rouse, 2,318; Seiber, 2,345; Young, 2,097; Strieter, 1,975; McCuiston, 2,449; Hudspeth, 3,086; Bolin, 2,423; Mallory, 1,934.
Constitutional Amendment 1: Yes, 10,037; No, 5,601.
Constitutional Amendment 2: Yes, 4,777; No, 11,130.
Carlisle County
Straight Party: Republican Party, 1,111; Democratic Party, 267; Libertarian Party, 12.
President/Vice President: Trump/Pence (R), 2,152; Biden/Harris (D), 462; Jorgensen/Cohen (L), 15; West/Tidball (IND), 1; Pierce/Ballard (IND), 0.
U.S. Senate: McConnell (R), 2,002; McGrath (D), 539; Barron (LIB), 92.
U.S. House (1st): Comer (R), 2,154; Rhodes (D), 445.
Ky. House (1st): Rudy (R), 2,264.
Court of Appeals (1st): McNeill, 1,199; Hines, 757.
Board of Education (1st): Grogan, 337.
Board of Education (3rd): McIntyre, 310.
Board of Education (4th): Storm, 266.
Arlington City Commission (vote four): Gaddie, 80; Lambert, 74; Lemons, 79; Franklin, 74.
Bardwell City Council (vote six): Yates, 178; Turner, 133; Polivick, 202; Thomas, 199 Presson, 80; Canary, 149; Perry, 211; Smith, 149.
Constitutional Amendment 1: Yes, 968; No, 994.
Constitutional Amendment 2: Yes, 539; No, 1,449.
Fulton County
Straight Party: Republican Party, 859; Democratic Party, 548; Libertarian Party, 14.
President/Vice President: Trump/Pence (R), 1,605; Biden/Harris (D), 791; Jorgensen/Cohen (L), 18; West/Tidball (IND), 2; Pierce/Ballard (IND), 5.
U.S. Senate: McConnell (R), 1,488; McGrath (D), 808; Barron (LIB), 109.
U.S. House (1st): Comer (R), 1623; Rhodes (D), 753.
Ky. Senate (1st): Howell (R), 1,913.
Ky. House (1st): Rudy (R), 1,887.
Court of Appeals (1st): McNeill, 1,302; Hines, 564.
Board of Education (3rd): Turner, 363.
Board of Education (5th): Emmons, 166.
Board of Education (Fulton Independent) (vote two): Vaughn, 613; Robertson, 428.
Fulton City Commission (vote four): Vaughn, 608; Vowell, 415; Forrester, 456; Linn, 443.
Hickman City Commission (vote four): Hitesman, 306; Griggs, 385; Gannon, 377; Esters, 92.
Constitutional Amendment 1: Yes, 1,325; No, 680.
Constitutional Amendment 2: Yes, 800; No, 1,240.
Graves County
President/Vice President: Trump/Pence (R), 13,144; Biden/Harris (D), 3,525; Jorgensen/Cohen (L), 186; West/Tidball (IND), 36; Pierce/Ballard (IND), 29.
U.S. Senate: McConnell (R), 12,281; McGrath (D), 3,898; Barron (LIB), 685.
U.S. House (1st): Comer (R), 13,285; Rhodes (D), 3,295.
Ky. Senate (1st): Howell (R), 13,398.
Ky. House (2nd): Heath (R),12,866; Gilpin (D), 2,721.
Wingo City Commission (vote four): Bunch (R), 184; Burge (D), 106; Perkins (D), 112.
Court of Appeals (1st): McNeill, 6,065; Hines, 5,021.
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors (vote four): Wilson, 6,310; Smith, 5,912; Holloway, 6,646.
Board of Education (2nd): House, 2,111.
Board of Education (3rd): Warner, 765; Holmes, 965.
Board of Education (4th): Wurth, 716; Goodman, 1,817.
Board of Education (Mayfield Independent) (vote two): Wynstra, 1,945; Jackson, 2,003.
Mayfield City Council (vote 10): Rodgers, 1,454; Carr, 1,379; Jackson, 1,439; Parrott, 1,555; Whitnell, 1,402; Herndon, 1,345; “The Real” Jackson, 1,348; McDonald, 1,328; Myers, 1,177; Todd, 1,373; Bennett-Adams, 1,339; Cox, 1,154.
Constitutional Amendment 1: Yes, 7,601; No, 5,202.
Constitutional Amendment 2: Yes, 4,196; No, 8,842.
Hickman County
Straight Party: Republican Party, 900; Democratic Party, 281; Libertarian Party, 9.
President/Vice President: Trump/Pence (R), 1,714; Biden/Harris (D), 458; Jorgensen/Cohen (L), 21; West/Tidball (IND), 2; Pierce/Ballard (IND), 4.
U.S. Senate: McConnell (R), 1,610; McGrath (D), 512; Barron (LIB), 70.
U.S. House (1st): Comer (R), 1,742; Rhodes (D), 431.
Ky. Senate (1st): Howell (R), 1,822.
Ky. House (1st): Rudy (R), 1,843.
Court of Appeals (1st): McNeill, 828; Hines, 683.
Board of Education (2nd): Dowdy, 365.
Board of Education (3rd): Hicks, 249.
Board of Education (5th): Dodson, 262.
Clinton City Council (vote six): Kimbro, 243; Frizzell, 259; Morrow, 214; Dillard, 236; Kelly, 223; Poole, 228.
Columbus City Council (vote six): Ferguson, 63; Jones, 48; Thomas, 49; K. Schleper, 52; C. Schleper, 53.
Constitutional Amendment 1: Yes, 906; No, 700.
Constitutional Amendment 2: Yes, 627; No, 1,011.
Livingston County
Straight Party: Republican Party, 2,142; Democratic Party, 532; Libertarian Party, 20.
President/Vice President: Trump/Pence (R), 4,010; Biden/Harris (D), 939; Jorgensen/Cohen (L), 44; West/Tidball (IND), 6; Pierce/Ballard (IND), 4.
U.S. Senate: McConnell (R), 3,701; McGrath (D), 1,110; Barron (LIB), 186.
U.S. House (1st): Comer (R), 3,981; Rhodes (D), 985.
Ky. House (4th): Bechler (R), 3,774; Pennington (D), 962; Valentine (IND), 202.
Court of Appeals (1st): McNeill, 2,038; Hines, 1,654.
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors (vote four): Brewer, 1,957; Hardin, 2,233.
Board of Education (2nd): Fleet, 416; Sayle, 578.
Board of Education (3rd): Kitchens, 481; Pace, 229.
Board of Education (4th): Hall, 232; Sanders, 243.
Grand Rivers City Council (vote six): Gorbett, 150; DeGuire, 134; Hunt, 154; Carter, 124; Gary, 125; Sunderman, 144.
Salem Mayor: Damron, 296.
Salem City Commission: Dossett, 211; DeBoe, 231; Hughes, 235; Chittenden, 200.
Constitutional Amendment 1: Yes, 2,191; No, 1,848.
Constitutional Amendment 2: Yes, 1,255; No, 2,820.
Lyon County
President/Vice President: Trump/Pence (R), 3,099; Biden/Harris (D), 1,092; Jorgensen/Cohen (L), 25; West/Tidball (IND), 7; Pierce/Ballard (IND), 4.
U.S. Senate: McConnell (R), 2,883; McGrath (D), 1,204; Barron (LIB), 141.
U.S. House (1st): Comer (R), 3,163; Rhodes (D), 1,032.
Ky. Senate (1st): Howell (R), 3,279.
Ky. House (6th): Freeland, 2,753; Cunningham, 1,415.
Court of Appeals (1st): McNeill, 1,682; Hines, 1,227.
Board of Education (2nd): Schoonover, 494.
Board of Education (3rd): P’Poole, 474.
Board of Education (4th): Parker, 514.
Eddyville City Council (vote six): M. Greene, 463; Wadlington, 477; Conger, 441; Stone, 446; G. Greene, 434; Peek, 458.
Kuttawa Mayor: Campbell, 284.
Kuttawa City Council (vote six): Stark, 182; Clapp, 204; Greene, 209; Simpson, 213; Grief, 204.
Constitutional Amendment 1: Yes, 2,184; No, 1,366.
Constitutional Amendment 2: Yes, 1,129; No, 2,466.
Marshall County
President/Vice President: Trump/Pence (R), 13,249; Biden/Harris (D), 4,042; Jorgensen/Cohen (L), 163; West/Tidball (IND), 3; Pierce/Ballard (IND), 23.
U.S. Senate: McConnell (R), 12,346; McGrath (D), 4,490; Barron (LIB), 687.
U.S. House (1st): Comer (R), 13,392; Rhodes (D), 3,933.
Ky. House (6th): Freeland, 12,653; Cunningham, 4,707.
Constable (1st): Thompson (R), 3,928.
Hardin City Council (vote six): Johnson (R), 154; Henderson (D), 117; Wathen (D), 108; Spindleman (D) 114; Freeman (D), 122.
Court of Appeals (1st): McNeill, 6,831; Hines, 6,133.
Circuit Judge, 42nd Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division (unexpired term): Yates, 5,088; Perlow, 8,581.
Board of Education (1st): Waggoner, 1,924.
Board of Education (4th): Neal, 1,290; Williamson, 1,954.
Board of Education (5th): Riggs, 2,276; Hall, 773.
Benton City Council (vote six): Farley, 1,130; A. Riley, 1,142; S. Riley, 1,161; Murray, 1,110; Edmonds, 1,041; Holland, 1,088; Williams, 750.
Calvert City Council (vote six): Colburn, 744; Rowe, 650; Harrington, 634; Stokes, 709; Hale, 642; Babcock, 689.
Constitutional Amendment 1: Yes, 8,894; No, 6,364.
Constitutional Amendment 2: Yes, 4,103; No, 11,290.
McCracken County
Republican Party, 11,726; Democratic Party, 5,315; Libertarian Party, 148.
President/Vice President: Trump/Pence (R), 21,399; Biden/Harris (D), 10,582; Jorgensen/Cohen (L), 347; West/Tidball (IND), 83; Pierce/Ballard (IND), 42.
U.S. Senate: McConnell (R), 20,483; McGrath (D), 10,984; Barron (LIB), 1,018.
U.S. House (1st): Comer (R), 22,227; Rhodes (D), 9,834.
Ky. House (1st): Rudy (R), 7,966.
Ky. House (2nd): Heath (R), 2,502; Gilpin (D), 350.
Ky. House (3rd): Bridges (R), 11,084; Snardon (D), 7,149.
Ky. House (6th): Freeland, 1,087; Cunningham, 324.
Court of Appeals (1st): McNeill, 13,614; Hines, 12,765.
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors (vote four): Elliott, 15,628; Wurth, 14,233.
Board of Education (2nd): Watson, 3,429.
Board of Education (4th): Burkeen, 3,523.
Board of Education (5th): Shemwell, 1,738; Taylor, 1,762.
Board of Education (Paducah Independent) (vote three): Howard, 4,272; Hudson, 4,327; LeBuhn, 4,167.
Paducah Mayor: Abraham, 3,761; Bray, 6,250.
Paducah City Commission (vote four): Gault, 4,351; Reed, 2,466; Wilson, 5,089; Guess, 4,607; Henderson, 4,952; Winchester, 3,829; Shy, 2,025; Bedeau, 2,891.
Constitutional Amendment 1: Yes, 17,688; No, 10,164.
Constitutional Amendment 2: Yes, 8,867; No, 19,304.
— Compiled by Derek Operle
