MARION, Ill. — In a unanimous decision last Monday night, the Franklin-Johnson-Massac-Williamson Regional Board of Trustees approved the petition requesting annexation of Joppa-Maple Grove Unit District No. 38 to Massac Unit District 1.
The seven-member board voted to go into closed session to decide on the petition following a two-hour hearing. The 40-minute closed session to review the hearing was followed by the motion to approve the petition by trustee David Goss and seconded by Ron Ellis. Joining them in voting “yes” were board president Shawn Tuthill, Dwayne Wall, Marleis Trover, Jean Chamness and Lou Parker.
The matter now goes to the voters of Massac County on the spring 2023 Consolidated Election ballot.
•••
With all or the majority of their boards present, the Oct. 3 hearing was a special meeting for the J-MG and Unit 1 school boards, while also being part of the regular quarterly meeting of the regional board of trustees.
Present were J-MG board members Danny Burnett, Peggy McNeill, Denise Meyer, Kevin Castleman, Chris McGinness, Rachel Henson and Corey Willenborg; J-MG superintendent Dr. Vickie Artman; J-MG principal Hunter Kreuter; Unit 1 board members Mark Souders, Don Koch, Kathy Rushing, Bill Holt and Jennifer Larrison; and Unit 1 superintendent Jason Hayes. Unit 1 board members Bobette Steele and Jeff Brugger were absent.
Among the 30 Massac County residents attending the hearing were Massac County supervisor of assessments Gary Hamm and Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer, who was also part of the hearing. Stratemeyer explained the School Code statute requires him to appear and act as legal representative for the RBST because the hearing topic was within the exclusive jurisdiction of Massac County. Stratemeyer’s role was only to provide legal advice and to answer any legal questions that arose during the course of the hearing. The meeting was recorded by a certified court reporter.
After informing the audience of the hearing’s procedure, regional superintendent Lorie LeQuatte called Burnett, on behalf of the J-MG as the petitioner, to present the district’s case. Afterward, the J-MG board, Unit 1 board and RBST had the opportunity to ask questions. Unit 1 could also testify, but declined.
The hearing was then open to a public comment session, allowing speakers five minutes to testify. Over 45 minutes, of the nine who requested to speak, six did so — Bill Holt, Ben Schmidt and Eric Walquist stated they were in support of annexation; Adam Tucker Harris, Stacey Reames and Kevin Castleman stated they oppose it. Following their statements, the J-MG board, Unit 1 board and RBST had the opportunity to ask questions. Both districts were given the opportunity to give a closing statement.
•••
Much of Burnett’s 20-minute testimony revolved around the history of the annexation petition, the financial effect on the district with the closure of EEI and the educational benefits to J-MG students as it provides them the same class options as Unit 1 students.
“The announcement of the closure of the Joppa power plant present a seriousness for the school district that cannot be ignored. The plant accounts for about 65% of Joppa-Maple Grove’s taxes. It is plain the closure of the Joppa station will have an adverse impact on real property tax revenue streams available to the district,” Burnett said.
In his closing statement, Burnett stated: “We’re asking the Regional Board of Trustees to authorize a referendum so the voters can decide whether or not to annex Joppa-Maple Grove Unit District No. 38 to Massac Unit District 1.”
During public comment:
Schmidt, a lifelong Joppa resident who has three generations who attended J-MG and was on the J-MG school board in the 1980s into the 1990s, said he sees J-MG annexation into Unit 1 as providing students “far greater opportunities to explore various career paths. … A point was made in the feasibility study that the two districts merging would create a much stronger situation. Recent conversations I’ve had with fellow district residents reveal a distressing tone to me. I’ve had a common remark made to me that, ‘These kids don’t need all that.’ I find that appalling, to imply that Joppa kids don’t need the extra opportunities. That’s disgraceful for Joppa residents to say that. … While many residents acknowledge the district fate is imminent, one response was ‘Let it run ‘til the wheels fall off.’ That’s OK for a car, but that’s no way to operate a school. … We ask for the opportunity for a straight up or down vote, nothing else. Nothing can be more fair than to put this issue on the ballot and let the public decide.”
Harris, a father of four with three attending Maple Grove, is against the annexation.
He said three of his children spent the past two years at Franklin Elementary against his wishes. “Expecting students to abruptly mold to these new environments isn’t a significant matter to be pushed aside. Personally, the teacher-to-student ratio is the most important factor in where I choose to send my kids to school and where I prefer my tax dollars to go. … To me, in a perfect world, all public schools would start accommodating their facilities in a similar fashion that Joppa is so fortunate to have — less kids, less distractions, more individualized attention, more opportunities to engage in extracurriculars and electives,” he said.
“Joppa-Maple Grove is a bedrock to our little village. The value of these schools to our village is well over the percentages of money that our board members are so concerned about. At this critical moment, our community will lose all of its potential worth. If we do not stand up for our children’s perspective now and push back on these annexation proceedings, it’s what we deserve. … This was not the time for this kind of hearing. We should have made this call together. … give the power back to the people and our students to keep certain options open for future consideration.”
•••
Following the hearing, LeQuatte explained the RBST’s decision could be based only on the hearing guidelines, information and exhibits presented during Monday’s proceedings. Among its considerations are: the school needs and conditions; the ability of the districts in meeting Illinois State Board of Education recognition standards; the division of funds and assets; and whether such a change is in the best interests of the schools of the area and the direct educational welfare of the pupils.
LeQuatte noted this is the first time the regional board has held an annexation hearing and the last one held in Illinois was in 2013.
Following the receipt of a copy of the RBST’s decision, there will be a 35-day time period to contest the decision in Circuit Court.
Afterward, the proposition will be submitted to the Massac County Clerk for placement on the spring 2023 Consolidated Election ballot. That election will be Tuesday, April 4, 2023. As part of the school districts’ resolutions, the effective date for annexation is no earlier than July 1, 2024.
