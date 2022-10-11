METNWS-10-06-22 ROE ANNEXATION HEARING_PHOTO

Regional superintendent Lorie LeQuatte (top center) goes over the procedures for the public hearing concerning the annexation of Joppa-Maple Grove Unit District No. 38 to Massac Unit District 1, which was held Monday, Oct. 3, at the Regional Office of Education No. 21 building in Marion. The hearing was part of regular quarterly meeting of the Franklin-Johnson-Massac-Williamson Regional Board of Trustees. In attendance were the J-MG and Unit 1 school boards and an audience of 30 Massac County residents.

 TERRA TEMPLE | The Planet

MARION, Ill. — In a unanimous decision last Monday night, the Franklin-Johnson-Massac-Williamson Regional Board of Trustees approved the petition requesting annexation of Joppa-Maple Grove Unit District No. 38 to Massac Unit District 1.

The seven-member board voted to go into closed session to decide on the petition following a two-hour hearing. The 40-minute closed session to review the hearing was followed by the motion to approve the petition by trustee David Goss and seconded by Ron Ellis. Joining them in voting “yes” were board president Shawn Tuthill, Dwayne Wall, Marleis Trover, Jean Chamness and Lou Parker.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In