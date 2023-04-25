The inaugural Western Kentucky Regional Competition of the National Civics Bee featured 15 students from throughout western Kentucky vying for a chance to represent the region at the Kentucky Civics Bee.
The top three students in each of eight regions across the state will take part in the Kentucky Civics Bee. The regional civics bee took place Saturday at the Carson Center for the Performing Arts.
The time, date and site of the Kentucky Civics Bee are not yet determined.
Representing western Kentucky in the state civics bee are regional champion Kaylee Brandon, an eighth-grader at South Hopkins Middle School; second-place winner Calleigh Oldja of Paducah Middle School; and third-place winner Luke Whiteside of Lone Oak Middle School.
Fifteen of the 20 students who qualified for the regional spelling bee were in attendance. Students in sixth through eighth grade submitted 500-word essays earlier in the year based on one of several proposed civics questions from the Kentucky Chamber Foundation. Of the 160 essays submitted, the top 20 qualified for the regional competition.
All of the regional participants had two rounds of questions and answers using notebook computers provided to them. The multiple-choice questions dealt with their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution.
After the second round of questions, judges tallied the scores to determine the top five for the final round. Due to a number of ties, seven students were brought back for the final round of questioning from the judges.
Joining the top three in the final round were Anna Grace Everett, an eighth-grader from Lone Oak Middle; Chandler Harris, a seventh-grader from James Madison Middle in Hopkins County; Sam Marcum, a seventh-grader from Paducah Middle; and Ella Vandermeulen, a seventh-grader from Lone Oak Middle.
In the final round, judges asked finalists questions about the essay they submitted.
The final scores were tallied and the top three finalists were announced. Each of the top three finalists received prize money along with a $100 gift card provided by an anonymous donor to help with travel costs to the state civics bee.
Brandon won $750 for winning the inaugural regional civics bee championship. Oldja won $500 for her second-place finish, and Whiteside won $250 for his third-place finish.
Brandon’s essay was about sex trafficking.
“It was a very tricky topic, but it needed to be talked about,” she said. “It’s been an up-and-coming topic and it’s something I’m passionate about because I’ve seen so many risks of it and so many stories about it. … It’s just something that I wanted to talk about because I thought it was important.”
Brandon said she thought she would place third, and when they announced the third-place winner, she thought she was done.
“I wasn’t the best public speaker, but I guess this proves that as long as your argument is good and you are passionate about what you believe in, things will always go your way,” she said.
“It was a really exciting thing to be a part of. I honestly was just happy getting the certificate (of participation). … I got third place in our school (competition), so I really didn’t think I’d end up getting first. Out of the 160 (regional candidates), I really didn’t think I’d get in the top 20. I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved.”
Whiteside wrote his essay about helping the McCracken County Humane Society. He studied hard for the two rounds of questions, and then faced the judges in the final round.
“I was really nervous, but then, once I got up there, it all came to me,” he said. “I feel really good (about being among the top three), and I’m excited for the state competition.
“I thought (the civics bee) was well-run. Everything was really nice, and I feel like it was a great competition.”
Oldja’s essay was about inequality and income discrimination. She found the competition to be challenging, especially the two rounds of questions.
“I felt it was a little tricky,” she said. “You definitely had to have some knowledge of civics. (In taking questions from the judges,) ultimately, I felt nervous, but in the end, it all worked out. It mattered how you expressed your opinions and voiced how you did on your essay.
“I’m very excited (to finish among the top three). I did not expect it.”
Sandra Wilson, the president of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, served as the emcee of the event. She was pleased with the production of the regional civics bee and complimented the participants.
“The 15 finalists who were here today were all outstanding students,” she said. “It was a really great showing of young students.”
The National Civics Bee is an initiative of the U.S. Chamber Foundation. The regional competition was hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, and the state competition will be hosted by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.