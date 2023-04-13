The top 20 finalists have been selected for the Western Kentucky Regional Civics Bee to compete in the in-person competition on April 22 at The Carson Center for the Performing Arts in Paducah.
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is coordinating the regional competition.
The civics bee is an initiative by The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities.
Sandra Wilson, the president of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, said this would be the first event of its kind.
“It is the first for us,” she said. “There was (a statewide bee) in Kentucky last year.”
“Kentucky was one of the pilot states that got to hold a state-level competition last year,” said Carrie Dillard, the chamber’s programs and public policy director.
“That was run out of Frankfort,” Wilson agreed. “This year, the U.S. Chamber expanded it to other locations throughout Kentucky and other locations throughout the country.
“We put in an interest that we were willing to do it, and we were selected for western Kentucky.”
Eight middle schools in western Kentucky will be represented at the civics bee. Students chosen to participate in the civics bee include:
• Lone Oak Middle School: Taylor Anderson, sixth grade; Anna Grace Everett, eighth grade; Ella Vandermeulen, seventh grade; Luke Whiteside, eighth grade.
• Paducah Middle School: Sam Marcum, seventh grade; Calleigh Oldja, seventh grade.
• Browning Springs Middle School, Madisonville: Mason Katich, sixth grade; Deane McKnight, eighth grade; Coley Mitchell, eighth grade; Summer Stoakley, eighth grade; Amelia Williams, seventh grade.
• Chandlers Elementary, Russellville: Braxton Haley, sixth grade.
• James Madison Middle School, Madisonville: Chandler Harris, seventh grade.
• Murray Middle School: Emerson Smee, sixth grade.
• South Hopkins Middle School, Nortonville: Kaylee Brandon, eighth grade; Isaiah Cobb, eighth grade; Camree Mann, eighth grade; Brennan Neal, eighth grade; Chloe Vaughn, eighth grade.
• West Hopkins Middle School, Nebo: Lainey Floyd, seventh grade.
Vandermeulen placed first in the social studies assessment at the District 3 competition and tied for fifth place in the Region 1 middle school Governor’s Cup competition this year. None of the other civics bee participants participated in Governor’s Cup or placed among the top five in their district competitions.
Students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades in public, private and home schools in Kentucky were invited in February to apply to a regional competition of the 2023 National Civics Bee by submitting a 500-word essay.
The Paducah chamber received more than 160 essay applications.
The Western Kentucky Region includes McCracken, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union and Webster counties.
Essays were judged by a panel of community leaders, and the top 20 scorers were then invited to the live quiz competition.
During the live event, students will compete in two rounds of multiple-choice, civics-based quiz questions. The first two rounds will eliminate students based on the accuracy of their answers. A panel of judges will score the students during the third round.
Questions involving social studies, history and other civics topics will be provided by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and are kept confidential until the competition begins. Students are given study guides to help them prepare for the competition.
The five students with the highest scores at the end of the second round will advance to the final round.
The third round will include questions from the panel of judges regarding the student’s essay submission. The student with the highest cumulative score at the end of Round 3 will be chosen as the first-place winner.
Dillard said the program will expand next year to include a national-level competition.
The top three winners at the western Kentucky competition will advance and compete against other middle school students from across the state later this summer at the Kentucky Civics Bee in Frankfort.
The top three from the regional bee will also receive cash prizes, with first place receiving $750, second place receiving $500 and third place receiving $250. All of the finalists will receive a tablet.
“It’s a great opportunity for local students to get local and state recognition,” Wilson said.
The public is invited to attend the civics bee to watch the competition. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the competition begins at 10 a.m.
For information about the event, call the Paducah Area Chamber at 270-443-1746 or info@paducahchamber.org
