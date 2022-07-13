Michael Johnson, refuge manager of the Clarks River National Wildlife Refuge that spans through Marshall, McCracken and Graves counties, has been named the 2022 Paul Kroegel National Wildlife Refuge Manager of the Year.
Johnson has served as the Clarks River refuge manager since 2004, and helped establish the Green River National Wildlife Refuge in Henderson County in 2019 where he also serves as refuge manager.
When he got a call from a California phone number, he let it go to voicemail. Then, a friend of his called Johnson to encourage him to listen to the voicemail the California caller had left him, telling Johnson it was a member of the refuge association who had good news to share with him.
Until he learned from the refuge association that he was this year’s wildlife refuge manager of the year, Johnson did not even know he had been nominated.
While he knows and looks up to several fellow refuge managers who previously won the refuge manager of the year award, Johnson said it is an honor to be considered among the same level as those colleagues.
“Just the respect I have for them and to know I’ve joined their ranks at this point, that was special,” Johnson said.
“The nomination, getting nominated by peers and supervisors and the folks who were involved with that, that too was pretty special because that’s a very respected group that got together and provided that nomination for me.”
While there are nearly 600 national wildlife refuges throughout the country, the two refuges Johnson oversees are the only two national wildlife refuges headquartered in Kentucky.
Johnson said until the Clarks River refuge was established in 1997 and purchased its first tract of land in 1998, Kentucky was the only state that did not have a national wildlife refuge.
Clarks River Wildlife Refuge now covers over 9,000 acres of land in the Purchase Area, with headquarters located in Benton. The area was approved as a national wildlife refuge in 1997 because of the diversity of species in the wetland forest area and the likelihood of the refuge site fitting into the national wildlife refuge landscape.
After it was officially established as a national wildlife refuge, Johnson said refuge staff have identified several other special characteristics in the Clarks River refuge site, including a Xerohydric Flatwoods community, a rare type of forest system.
In a press release, coworkers highlighted Johnson’s work establishing student programs and mentoring student volunteers at the Clarks River refuge. Johnson has assisted more than 20 Clarks River student volunteers in gaining employment with federal, state and nonprofit wildlife conservation agencies.
Additionally, Johnson helped establish the Riverlands Alliance, a group of agencies in western Kentucky and Tennessee that strives to keep the region a top outdoor recreational destination while protecting the natural wildlife in the area.
Johnson, originally from Arkansas, thought managing the Clarks River refuge would just be another step in his career with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service when he and his wife brought their two children to western Kentucky in 2004. Surprising to the couple, the Johnsons became part of the community, and Johnson said they have no plans of leaving.
While some would expect hunting season to be the busiest time of year for visitors in the Clarks River National Wildlife Refuge, Johnson said in actuality, the refuge attracts more visitors in the spring and summer.
Johnson said he tells those who ask him to explain the refuge site that it’s like “a big farm that everyone is allowed to use.” That being said, there is a lot of upkeep involved in maintaining public use areas, hiking trails, and fishing areas.
This is on top of implementing management strategies to maintain the habitat for the local wildlife to flourish, including mowing, plowing, timber management, water management, reforestation and wildlife surveys.
Refuge workers also take part in education programs with local schools, educating students about local wildlife.
“We’re trying to make it where wildlife thrives, and the people can enjoy that in their own way,” Johnson said.
Johnson will formally accept his award during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. in September.
Johnson encouraged folks to learn more about the national wildlife refuge system, and not to miss out on the beauty that may be sitting in their own backyard.
