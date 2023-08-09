Green

Area Coordinator Keith Green, pictured at Mayfield High School, said Tuesday that sports referees are in high demand and they are recruiting throughout the school year.

 JEREMIAH HATCHER | The Sun

The shortage of referees has become a severe concern for high school sports in western Kentucky. Regions 1 and 2 are affected, with several games canceled because of the lack of available referees.

As schools continue to face shortages, students are missing out on the benefits of sports. Schools may reschedule games or even cancel them altogether. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has stated that the problem is common to Kentucky, as many states face similar issues.

