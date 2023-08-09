The shortage of referees has become a severe concern for high school sports in western Kentucky. Regions 1 and 2 are affected, with several games canceled because of the lack of available referees.
As schools continue to face shortages, students are missing out on the benefits of sports. Schools may reschedule games or even cancel them altogether. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has stated that the problem is common to Kentucky, as many states face similar issues.
Several factors, such as inadequate compensation, mistreatment from spectators and coaches, older aged officials and challenging job requirements, help cause the lack of referees. Referees are frequently required to work extended hours, travel lengthy distances, and handle the stress of making quick decisions that can impact the result of a game.
Keith Green has a lifelong passion for sports, beginning his refereeing career in Paducah at just 13 years old. He has refereed for school district sports teams for 37 years and counting. Last year, he transitioned to assigning Region 1 referees after spending over three years assigning referees for Region 2.
According to Green, players need more referees to pursue their passion. On Monday, three games had to be canceled in Christian County. Tuesday, two schools — one in Henderson County and one in Christian County — canceled four games because two referees were unavailable.
He notes that the referee association shares officials and it becomes a hassle when schools don’t compromise and officials are unavailable.
“We share officials from Henderson to Fort Campbell, Basically, all of the Region 2 schools,” he said.
He said the only option is to cancel the games when this happens.
Green said having fewer than 50 referees on his roster would mean a shortage. Currently, he only has 20 referees, and 10 of them are over 50 years old. Only three officials are available in McCracken County; one is out for the season, which brings that number down to two referees for the McCracken County games.
According to Green, demographics are a significant factor contributing to the shortage. He explained that many of his officials are not local to the area where they are needed. Green said he has one referee who drives from Tennessee to come be a referee.
“If all four schools in the Hopkinsville area — Hopkinsville, Christian County, University Heights (Academy) and Heritage Christian (Academy) — scheduled games on the same day, we would require eight officials,” Green said. “However, this would be difficult to manage, as we would need officials from other areas to cover all the games.”
Referees get compensated per game, Green said.
“For instance, if three referees are required in Region 1 schools, they will receive $70 for varsity and $40 for (junior varsity) matches. If only two referees are available, the pay will increase by $10, resulting in $90 for varsity and $50 for J.V. On the other hand, in Region 2, if three officials work, the pay is $80 per game for varsity matches and $42.50 for J.V. matches.”
Green said even though the pay may not be high, people can increase their earnings by being available to participate in multiple games on different days.
“We know the pay isn’t that much, but if you are available for multiple sessions, you can come out on top with a decent amount of cash,” he said.
The KHSAA has acknowledged the severity of the situation and is taking steps to address the issue.
Butch Cope, associate commissioner and director of championships with the KHSAA, said it has preached to parents and the community about the shortage for about five years. It has recently launched a few campaigns to recruit new referees, offering training and support to those interested in the job.
Cope said the KHSAA had implemented a new junior licenses program where 14-17 years olds could work alongside a senior referee at middle school games. Cope said the KHSAA is entering an agreement with Refreps.com, which provides online training for anyone interested.
“We are working on trying to make it accessible,” Cope said. “We are even trying to make it where P.E. teachers can teach a class specifically for referee training in hopes of getting students interested early.”
It also works with schools and communities to create a more favorable environment for referees, promoting respect and appreciation for their work.
According to Cope, the shortage of referees is attributed to various factors, but the main reason is the behavior and sportsmanship of parents. He noted a significant decline in officials after the COVID-19 pandemic, and since then, retaining referees has become challenging because of how parents treat them.
“I want to stress that parents’ behavior is the leading reason referees quit,” Cope said.
“It’s hard to keep officials because of the mental and physical abuse parents put them through. It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt, and that hinders not only the referees, but the players altogether because if one of our referees gets hurt, the game gets suspended, which could negatively impact our players.”
Green instructed those who are interested to visit the KHSAA website to apply. A one-time payment of $60 is required to complete the open book test necessary to become a referee. Green emphasized that while they welcome volunteers, they must obtain referee certification by following the proper steps to officiate a game.
“I want to stress how easy the process is, you apply, take the open book test, train in the field for a week or two, and you are an official referee,” he said.
Referees play a crucial role in high school sports, and their absence compromises the game’s fairness. Green said there is a pressing need to tackle this problem.
Green said if the shortage worsens, it could result in multiple sports teams having to cancel their season.
