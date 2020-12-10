West Kentucky Community and Technical College President Anton Reece could have been paying homage to Charles Dickens when he summarized 2020 in a virtual address to the Paducah Rotary Club Wednesday.
“In many ways it was the best of times and it was certainly among the most challenging times,” he said, during the noon presentation to members via Zoom.
The best of times was a reference to the college’s continued success in achieving state and national recognition for its commitment to excellence in education. The challenges, as you might expect, centered around COVID-19.
“COVID has absolutely had a significant impact on so many levels, on our city, on our individuals .. and certainly our college,” Reece said.
“Back in spring break in March, we literally went — within a week — from a predominantly face-to-face situation and, like so many of our sister institutions, we had to flip within a week to go fully online.”
Reece praised the effort of the faculty and staff to be able to make that transition, and in continuing to achieve national accolades such as being an Aspen Prize finalist for the fifth time in a row, a Bellwether finalist for a fourth time, and for the first time in 2020 earning the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) educational fundraising award.
At the state level, WKCTC was ranked the top community college in Kentucky by Best Community Colleges and best online community college in Kentucky by OnlineU.
In addition, WKCTC’s Community Scholarship Program marked its 10th year of student success.
“The goal was to increase the number of high school graduates and post-secondary attainment,” Reece said. “Through 2019, the college transition rate, the number of high school students in the state who go on to college, is 54.3%.
“For the western part of the state it is 62.2% and we attribute that pretty heavily to CSP because, as you know, McCracken County, and Paducah Tilghman, the most diverse in the commonwealth, are also among the largest schools in our region.”
WKCTC’s graduation rate of 45%, is almost double the rate of all public two-year institutions (27%).
Another goal was to improve the quality and skill level of the regional workforce and help students who may not be transferring to a four-year institution be ready for high-wage, high-demand jobs in the region.
One of the keys to success of the CSP is the public-private partnership, in which 50% of the projected annual cost of $500,000 comes from local governments and 50% from the private sector.
COVID-19 will continue presenting challenges into 2021, according to Reece.
“We continue to go through scenario planning because the reality is the state, like many other states are in virtual stages of some semblance of shutdown, which has had a significant impact on the economy,” he said.
“We will continue to modify, adapt and adjust. One of the things that COVID has certainly revealed is the expanded equity gap, including students in our more rural counties not having access to broadband.
“We want to be able to push (broadband) more out to the Mayfield and Purchase area locations so those students can at least drive in, provided they have transportation, to be able to access that,” Reece said.
While the job has many challenges, it also has its rewards, according to the president.
“Graduation is where it all comes together,” he said. “Ultimately, it is perhaps the best part of our jobs. To the untrained eye, you just see a student coming across the stage. But for those of us who play just a tiny role, faculty staff or administration, we know that it is more. It’s a journey.”
He continued: “I have a unique privilege as president to see those students, particularly ones who struggle, seeing that spark. And, I get to not only greet them and confer their degrees ... but to see their family members and loved ones sitting in the audience.
“They see more than an individual and a journey, they see an investment in the family’s legacy. Education is a generational, transformational point that not only benefits the student but generations to come.”
