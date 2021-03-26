Anton Reece, president of West Kentucky Community and Technical College, is one of three finalists to become the next president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.
The other finalists are:
• Paul Czarapata, KCTCS interim president.
• Casey Sacks, deputy assistant secretary, U.S. Department of Education.
Candidates will participate in a virtual forum on April 20. The forum will allow KCTCS faculty, staff, students and others to hear answers to questions submitted by groups within the system, such as student government presidents, Academic Senate and the college presidents, according to a news release from KCTCS.
Audience members will receive a survey after the interviews and submit feedback that the KCTCS Board of Regents will use in making a final selection.
The virtual forums begin at 9 a.m. (CDT) and can be viewed at https://youtu.be/1-Y0DLhxsIQ The schedule is as follows:
• 9 a.m. – Reece.
• 11:30 a.m. – Sacks.
• 2 p.m. – Czarapata.
Candidate interviews with the board will take place in person on April 21 during closed session (not viewable by the public pursuant to Kentucky open meeting laws). The board will announce the new president at the conclusion of their deliberations that day, according to the news release.
For information about the candidates, go to: kctcs.edu/presidential-search/final-candidates.
