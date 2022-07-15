Local designers and artists have worked together to transform a two-story Paducah home in the Pines neighborhood into an art oasis. The site and artwork are now on display as part of a fundraiser for Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center’s Greenhouse Project.
The Designer Showcase House, presented by the El Arbol Garden Club, is located at 606 Whitney Drive in Paducah. It will be open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day through Wednesday. Tickets are $25, which goes toward Merryman House’s Greenhouse Project, and are available at the door.
Leigh Smith, Merryman House volunteer and El Arbor Garden Club member, and Cindy Ragland, chair of the Paducah Creative and Cultural Council, credited the idea behind the Designer House Showcase to Phyllis Stovesand, another El Arbor Garden Club member and Merryman House volunteer.
Ragland said Stovesand and her husband bought the Whitney Drive property at auction with the idea of raising funds for Merryman House by inviting designers to showcase their work creating new looks for the house.
Stovesand then reached out to Ragland for help giving tours of the home. Ragland then enlisted the help of several local artists to display their work in the home and donate a portion of their sales from the showcase to Merryman House.
“I just contacted different local artists and they were definitely on board,” Ragland said.
Merryman House received a grant from Kentucky State University in 2019 to create a 90-foot by 70-foot garden to provide fresh produce for the center’s kitchen. The garden has provided around $5,000 in savings on food expenses during the summer.
Per a Merryman House press release, the garden is now self-sustaining through the help of 40 to 50 volunteers, including members of the El Arbol Garden Club, to work in the garden throughout the summer. Additionally, Merryman House provides individual raised plots in the garden for Merryman House clients to use for gardening.
Merryman House is hoping to add a greenhouse in the future to extend the growing season and expand savings for the center’s kitchen, which provides meals for residents at the domestic crisis center.
A dozen local designers and businesses contributed art, furniture, decorations and other materials to the house. Each designer also chose a room in the home to put their personal design flair into it.
Additionally, a dozen local artists are displaying their work inside of the redesigned home and will contribute at least 10% of all art sold during the Designer Showcase House event to Merryman House.
So far, Ragland said the event sold 500 advance tickets for the showcase, which wraps up on Wednesday, and sold several art pieces inside of the home. Tickets are also available at the door.
