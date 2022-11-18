It is furbearer trapping and hunting season again in Kentucky, a season quite different from what it was in past generations.
In part, fur taking is but a fraction of what it once was because of cultural changes and the virtual collapse of the fur market. Owing to that, trapping in particular as a lucrative pursuit is just about over. Far fewer trappers are out there now, most of them being older practitioners of the catching skills. It is now more hobby than an income producer.
Another difference is the consequence of fewer trappers nowadays. With little harvest by trappers and fur-taking hunters, those critters that were subject to harvest for the most part are booming. The poster child for a species that has essentially exploded into pest status numbers since the decline of trapping is the raccoon.
Seldom harvested anymore because their hides are worth so little, coons are largely overrunning our habitats. In suburban and urban environments where they aren’t harvested at all, they are earning their derisive “trash panda” nickname.
A half century ago (which shockingly doesn’t seem that far back), the critter mix was a little different, too. Predatory bobcats were far scarcer and fully protected. River otters were almost non-existent and even beavers were much less plentiful and not nearly so widespread in our habitats.
One major player here now was just beginning to show itself during the 1970s, the coyote, which was immigrating and breeding its way east from its original western Plains stronghold. Coyotes, not native to the eastern United States, within the last 50 years have filled in a void left when humans wiped out the previous apex canine predator here, the red wolf.
Coyotes have proven to be adaptable and formidable predators and scavengers that have changed much in our ecological mix, not necessarily for the better.
One of the greater impacts coyotes have had is to depress the populations of our native foxes, both red and gray foxes.
For a century or better, our little foxes were the chief wild canine predators hereabouts. Their world got a shock, however, when coyotes started populating our region. It certainly demoted the foxes on the predatory pecking order.
All these canines have similarities in the hunting and scavenging needs and practices. Therefore, they found themselves to be direct competitors. Inasmuch as both red and gray foxes grow to about 8-13 pounds, while coyotes can top 40 pounds, you can see the mismatch right away.
Coyotes instinctively kill foxes at most opportunities, not to eat them but to eliminate potential competition for favored foods like rabbits.
As coyotes spread, established resident populations and their numbers flourished, fox grew fewer in correlation. After decades of dangerous co-existence, it seems that red fox may have finagled a way to somewhat compensate for coyote presence. Gray fox, however, seem to have been significantly thwarted without any signs of rebound.
Wary red fox at one time were nearly invisible to humans despite relative abundance. In modern times, however, people have been observing them more frequently. What’s up with that?
What seems to have happened is that the smaller fox have learned that there is less risk from coyotes on the coattails of mankind. More red fox have adapted to suburbia, living in close proximity to human residences and activity because coyotes tend to be a lesser presence there.
The fox, therefore, find that they can do business, catching small rodents, bunnies and birds, around people’s neighborhoods without significant problems from the resident humans. Meanwhile, a shortage of coyotes there makes it easier to live without getting the chomp from larger canine fangs.
In most cases, people find that red fox make tolerable neighbors. If humans have poultry, that might not work so well. Yet, more often than not, fox pose no threats to people, their pets or anything around the homes.
People are reasonably accepting of red fox around their homes. When coyotes make themselves known around human residences, they don’t get the same welcome.
The larger predators can pose a threat to pets and some livestock, and they can be a little scary to the humans themselves. It is rare, but there is some history of coyote attacks on people, especially children.
There has been research in an urban environment, Chicago, where both red fox and coyote exist with a clear lower level of conflict between the species. Wildlife biologists find that coyotes tend to tolerate the presence of red fox there (they don’t readily kill them) like they do in more rural area.
Researchers surmise that the peace between fox and coyotes in urban environments is based on abundance of food. The scientists find that the ability of the canines to scavenge everything from outdoors pet food to garbage in these heavily peopled areas negates the competition that normally results between coyotes and fox. The big ones don’t have to kill the little ones to assure enough on the menu.
Meanwhile, on some wildlife refuges in the western Plains, coyotes are protected just so they will kill red fox. Nesting ducks are an important resource there, and the fox are much more duck nest predators than are coyotes. So, managers spare the coyotes to kill the fox, and in doing so they produce more ducks.
That’s one of the fewer instances where people would rather have coyotes instead of red fox.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
