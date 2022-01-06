Red Cross team set up in Benton City Park

The American Red Cross will have a Mobile Community Outreach Team set up at the Joe Creason Community Building at 1600 Park Ave. in Benton through Friday.
The MCOT will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will have case workers onsite to assist residents in applying for Red Cross financial assistance.
In addition to financial assistance, American Red Cross services include feeding, sheltering, health or mental health services, spiritual care, recovery planning and assistance.
Anyone in the affected areas that needs a safe place to stay can find open emergency shelters by contacting the Red Cross at 800-RED-CROSS.
To register for shelter, call or text 978-444-2044 or go online to tinyurl.com/2021Ken tuckyShelter.
All disaster assistance is free. The Red Cross has advised that many volunteers will contact those who have applied for assistance from cellphone numbers. These are not spam calls and should be answered.
