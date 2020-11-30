Health emergencies don’t pause for a pandemic or holiday celebrations. The Red Cross needs the help of blood donors across the country now to ensure patients continue to have access to lifesaving blood.
As the U.S. experiences a new surge in COVID-19 cases, the Red Cross is becoming concerned about the nation’s blood supply, including convalescent plasma. A convalescent plasma donation collects plasma from COVID-19 survivors because antibodies to the disease in their blood may help patients who are currently fighting the virus. Increased hospitalization of patients with coronavirus this fall and winter has caused the Red Cross to distribute a record number of COVID-19 plasma products to hospitals treating patients who are battling the virus.
- The American Red Cross and country music star Martina McBride have joined together this holiday season to encourage blood donations. As a thank-you for helping meet the need for blood donations from now through Dec. 15, Suburban Propane is offering blood, platelet and plasma donors a chance to win an outdoor living experience, which includes a propane-powered pizza oven, fire pit, outdoor heater and stipend towards propane.
“Giving comfort to patients by providing lifesaving blood products is fundamental to the Red Cross mission. However, it’s not possible without the support of generous blood donors and dedicated partners, like Martina McBride and Suburban Propane,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president at the Red Cross. “While we have certainly experienced unparalleled hardships this year, we have also witnessed great acts of kindness — like COVID-19 survivors rolling up their sleeves to share their antibodies with patients battling the illness. Donating blood, plasma or platelets is an act of kindness that truly makes a lifesaving difference.”
Lacy Atkinson is a 37-year-old COVID-19 survivor, thanks to a donation of convalescent plasma. Hospitalized for COVID-19 in September, her infectious disease doctors tried multiple treatments to help her recover with limited success — but she just wasn’t getting better.
“My oxygen levels were still low, and I had severe pneumonia in both my lungs,” Atkinson said.
Doctors offered the one treatment they had left: convalescent plasma.
“I felt such gratitude for the donor who helped me beat COVID,” she said. “I have a husband, two kids and three dogs that I desperately wanted to get home to. I have a lot of life left to live! I’m so thankful that plasma was available when I needed it.”
The Red Cross is testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies which helps provide insight to donors concerning possible prior exposure to this virus. Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within one to two weeks through our Red Cross Blood Donor App or on the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. As part of this effort, plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma. Each week, whole blood donors with COVID-19 antibodies are helping to contribute between 350-500 units of potentially lifesaving convalescent plasma for patients in need.
The Red Cross is not administering diagnostic tests intended to diagnose illness. As such, to protect the health and safety of our staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 1-15:
• American Legion, 211 South 7th Mayfield, KY 42066
12/8/2020: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m.
12/15/2020: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m.
• First Christian Church, 415 Audubon Drive Paducah, KY 42001
12/7/2020: 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m.
• Fulton County High School, 2740 Moscow Road Hickman, KY 42050
12/3/2020: 8 a.m. — 1 p.m.
• Hardin Baptist Church, 218 College St. Hardin, KY 42048
12/14/2020: 3 p.m. — 7 p.m.
• Marshall County Hospital, 615 Old Symsonia Road Benton, KY 42025
12/14/2020: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.
• Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, 52 Judicial Drive Benton, KY 42025
12/1/2020: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.
• Mayfield Elementary School, 1004 Backusburg Road Mayfield, KY 42066
12/4/2020: noon — 4 p.m.
• Northside Church of Christ, 711 Housman Street, P.O. Box 313 Mayfield, KY 42066
12/2/2020: 2 p.m. — 6 p.m.
• Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive Paducah, KY 42001
12/1/2020: 8:45 a.m. — 3:45 p.m.
12/3/2020: 11:45 a.m. — 6:45 p.m.
12/4/2020: 8:45 a.m. — 3:45 p.m.
12/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. — 2:45 p.m.
12/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. — 2:15 p.m.
12/7/2020: 11:45 a.m. — 6:15 p.m.
12/8/2020: 8:45 a.m. — 3:45 p.m.
12/10/2020: 11:45 a.m. — 6:45 p.m.
12/11/2020: 8:45 a.m. — 3:45 p.m.
12/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. — 2:45 p.m.
12/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. — 2:15 p.m.
12/14/2020: 11:45 a.m. — 6:15 p.m.
12/15/2020: 8:45 a.m. — 3:45 p.m.
• St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1620 West Main St. Murray, KY 42071
12/8/2020: 11 a.m. — 4 p.m.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
