In the aftermath of the 2021 December tornado outbreak, the Red Cross has worked closely with partners to provide emergency shelter, food, water, relief supplies, emotional support and health services to those affected.
Thanks to thousands of generous donors, the Red Cross is now starting to get emergency financial assistance into the hands of residents whose homes were severely impacted by these devastating tornadoes.
Every disaster is different, and so are the needs of each affected community and family. Often, the Red Cross makes decisions about financial assistance based on how many households were affected, socioeconomic factors and the volume of donations.
This financial assistance will allow people to make their own decisions and prioritize what their family needs most to start recovering. Funds can help families replace clothes or food, offset transportation costs or support any other immediate need.
The Red Cross also strongly encourage people to apply for federal disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.
More information about these services can be found at redcross.org/2021tornadoes.
Other Red Cross services include:
• Emergency shelter: Anyone in the affected areas who needs a safe place to stay can find open emergency shelters by contacting Red Cross at 800-733-2767.
To register for shelter, call or text to 512-987-8103 or go online to tinyurl.com/2021KentuckyShelter.
• Crisis counseling: For those who need help or who know someone who needs help, they can reach out through the Disaster Distress Helpline for free 24/7 support by calling 800-985-5990 or texting TALKWITHUS to 66746.
• Disaster spiritual care: Red Cross has disaster mental health and spiritual care workers available to help people cope by calling 571-459-8041
For health-related needs:
• Medical emergency: Call 911.
• Experiencing an illness: Contact a local health care provider.
• Having any of the following symptoms: People should isolate in their room and contact their health care provider or contact Red Cross Health Care Services at 512-987-3740.
Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
Those with questions related to health care or who need assistance in replacing health-related items lost in the disaster such as prescription medication, medical equipment, glasses or dentures should contact Red Cross Health Services at 512-987-3740.
