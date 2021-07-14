The American Red Cross is continuing to experience a blood shortage in the region, and all across the country.
The Red Cross is asking people to come and donate as soon as possible to help patients in need of lifesaving care this month.
In an effort to bring in more donors, the Red Cross has created new incentives for those who donate.
For example, anyone who donates between July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win free gas for a year ($5,000 value), as well as a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott's Berry Farm.
Here's a list of blood donation opportunities in Paducah:
- 7/16/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
- 7/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
- 7/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
- 7/19/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
- 7/20/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
- 7/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
- 7/23/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
- 7/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
- 7/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
- 7/26/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
- 7/27/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
- 7/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Road
- 7/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
- 7/30/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
- 7/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
You can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or visiting RedCrossBlood.org.
