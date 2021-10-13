The Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage. Officials said the blood supply has dropped to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.
The nonprofit is in its third week of an emergency blood and platelet shortage, with less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks. People can help by giving blood at one of the many drives coming up in the area.
Upcoming blood drives include:
The Paducah Blood Donation Center at 4635 Falconcrest Drive will have blood drives on the following dates and times:
• Oct. 16: 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
• Oct. 17: 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
• Oct. 18: 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
• Oct. 19: 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
• Oct. 21: 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
• Oct. 22: 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
• Oct. 23: 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
• Oct. 24: 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
• Oct. 25: 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
• Oct. 26: 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
• Oct. 28: 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
• Oct. 29: 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
• Oct. 30: 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
• Oct. 31: 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Also, in McCracken County a drive will be held at Lone Oak Church of Christ at 2960 Lone Oak Road from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Other drives coming up in west Kentucky include:
• Marshall County: From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 at First Christian Church at 2515 South Main St.
• Graves County: From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct.19 at the American Legion at 211 South 7th St.
• Carlisle County: From 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Carlisle County High School at 4557 KY 1377.
• Fulton County: From 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Fulton City High School Gym at 700 Stephen Beale Drive.
To make an appointment to donate blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
All blood types are needed, especially type O, according to the Red Cross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.