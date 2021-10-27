With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.
In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.
Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to roll up a sleeve and help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions.
The Red Cross is incredibly grateful for the kindness and generosity of these blood and platelet donors, but hospital demand remains strong. At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs — ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.
To help people fill that need, the American Red Cross provided a list of blood drives in this area for Nov. 1-23.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).
In honor of the new Amazon Prime Video series “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” those who give blood from Nov. 1 through Nov. 12 will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video (restrictions may apply).
The trip will take the winner to where the series was filmed and includes round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, a $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation with tour stops from Honolulu to Maui.
Plus, those who come to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, thanks to Amazon (restrictions may apply).
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Here is a list of area blood drives for Nov. 1-23:
• Paducah: Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive, 11:45 a.m.-6:45 p.m., Monday and Thursday; 8:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Tuesday; 8:45 a.m.-3:15 p.m., Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Saturday; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Sunday.
• Bardwell: Bardwell Community Center, 65 John Roberts Drive, noon-6 p.m., Nov. 17.
• Benton: Benton Elementary School, 208 W. 11th St., 1-6 p.m., Nov. 8; First Christian Church, 2515 S. Main St., noon-6 p.m., Nov. 15.
• Calvert City: Calvert City Civic Center, 991 E. Fifth St., noon-6 p.m., Nov. 8.
• Clinton: First United Methodist Church, 210 S. Washington St., noon-8 p.m., Nov. 22.
• Fancy Farm: Fancy Farm Elementary School, 270 Ky. 339 South, 2-7 p.m., Nov. 9.
• Fulton: First Baptist Church, 115 Second St., noon-4 p.m., Nov. 2.
• Hickman: Fulton County High School, 2740 Moscow Ave., 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Nov. 12.
• Mayfield: American Legion, 211 S. Seventh St., 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Nov. 23.
• Murray: MSU Curris Center, Chestnut Street, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 3-4.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of donation from a mobile device or computer.
To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
To donate blood, people need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Those who are 17 years old in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
