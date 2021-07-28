The American Red Cross has an emergency need for donors as a severe blood shortage continues this summer.
Blood and platelet donations continue to be critical to meet hospital demand and the public is urged to make an appointment to give now.
Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now.
To thank donors who help ensure a strong blood and platelet supply in August, everyone who donates Aug. 1-15 will be automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive, VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.
Those who come to donate throughout August will also receive a free four-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.
Donors can schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Opportunities to donate blood in Paducah and McCracken County during August include:
- Aug. 1: 7:45 a.m. — 2:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
- Aug. 2: 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Lowe’s, 3131 Irvin Cobb Drive; 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 415 Audubon Drive; 11:45 a.m. — 6:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
- Aug. 3: 8:45 a.m. — 3:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive; 12:30 p.m. — 5:30 p.m., Community Life Church, 5001 Village Square Drive.
- Aug. 5: 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Lowe’s, 5176 Hinkleville Road; 11:45 a.m. — 6:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
- Aug. 6: 8:45 a.m. — 3:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
- Aug. : 7:45 a.m. — 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
- Aug. 8: 7:45 a.m. — 2:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
- Aug. 9: 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., Lone Oak First Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Road; 11:45 a.m. — 6:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
- Aug. 10: 8:45 a.m. — 3:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive; 12:30 p.m. — 5:30 p.m., Rest Church, 1200 Jefferson St.
- Aug. 12: 11:45 a.m. — 6:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive; 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, 300 S. 3rd St.
- Aug. 13: 8:45 a.m. — 3:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
- Aug. 14: 7:45 a.m. — 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
- Aug. 15: 7:45 a.m. — 2:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
