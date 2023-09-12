After a summer of decreased donor turnout, the American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage.
According to a release from the organization, fewer donors than needed gave this summer, drawing down the national blood supply and reducing distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals. Hurricane Idalia further strained the blood supply with blood drive cancellations and reduced blood and platelet donations in affected areas.
Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, and there is an emergency need for platelet donors and type O blood donors to make an appointment to give now to ensure patients across the country continue to receive critical medical care, the release explained.
When Idalia slammed into the Southeast — leading to widespread power outages, travel hazards and flooding — it also forced the cancellation of over a dozen blood drives and caused hundreds of blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. This compounded a shortfall of about 30,000 donations in Aug. Right now, blood product distributions to hospitals are outpacing the number of blood donations coming in, the Red Cross said.
The Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors now. Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling (1-800-733-2767).
In thanks for helping rebuild the blood supply, the Red Cross said all who come to give blood between Sept. 1-18 will receive a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Those who come to give throughout Sept. will also receive a coupon for a free haircut by email, thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts. They will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/RaceToGive.
