The American Red Cross is experiencing a significant blood donation shortage this summer. It’s seen about 25,000 fewer blood donations nationwide this year in the first two months of the summer alone.
Many factors affect the number of donations blood banks receive, especially during the summer. Experts in the local community spoke on the importance of making an effort to donate during the summer season.
Anthony Tinin, donor recruitment manager for the American Red Cross in Paducah, expressed that shortages extend far beyond the city.
“That is a nationwide situation that we are dealing with. Blood donations have declined all summer,” Tinin said.
Blood Bank Supervisor Alice Holder at Baptist Health Paducah also emphasized the need for donors in the summertime.
“During the summer is really when you need to be on top of donating,” she said.
Regional Director of Communications Sherri McKinney for the American Red Cross shared why blood donations have dwindled this summer.
“Shortages like this usually happen in the summertime whenever we are seeing travel pick up, and vacations, and people who would normally donate not donating,” McKinney said.
Tinin said it’s hard to get people to donate when they are out of their usual routine. Loyal donors usually give blood systematically, and the summer disrupts that cycle.
“We need blood donors to give, and I know that people are serious about doing that. Sometimes they get distracted or find themselves busy, and they haven’t taken the time to donate as regularly as they need to,” Tinin said.
In addition to travel, fewer blood drives during the summer add to the decline in donations. The American Red Cross supplies 40% of the nation’s blood needs, and 80% of that comes from blood drives. When the number of blood drives decreases, the number of donations received decreases.
The local schools sponsor the majority of the city’s blood drives. Tinin said schools are an essential source for hosting those events. Without these venues, it is hard to maintain a high percentage of donations.
When shortages occur, blood banks reach out to other locations to supply blood for local hospitals.
“Every once in a while, we will see blood from a different source,” Holder said about Baptist Health. Unfortunately, when companies have to reach out to other blood sources, they may not always have the time.
“It’s a thing of time. You may not have the time to wait on that blood,” McKinney said. If a trauma occurs at a hospital that is experiencing a blood shortage, it can turn into a race against the clock.
Donating blood saves lives, especially during the summertime. The American Red Cross in Paducah offers an incentive for people who donate. It’s offering a $10 e-gift card to movie theaters in the area for donations during the month of August.
