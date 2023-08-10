Blood shortage

The American Red Cross is experiencing a significant blood donation shortage this summer. Many factors affect the number of donations blood banks receive, especially during the summer. “During the summer is really when you need to be on top of donating,” said Blood Bank Supervisor Alice Holder at Baptist Health Paducah.

 MASON WATKINS

The American Red Cross is experiencing a significant blood donation shortage this summer. It’s seen about 25,000 fewer blood donations nationwide this year in the first two months of the summer alone.

Many factors affect the number of donations blood banks receive, especially during the summer. Experts in the local community spoke on the importance of making an effort to donate during the summer season.

