The American Red Cross of Paducah is asking people to roll up their sleeves and give blood to help alleviate season blood supply shortages at its annual Holiday Blood Drive running Thursday through Sunday at Concord United Methodist Church on Hinkleville Road.
Anthony Tinin, who is the local account manager for biomedical services with the American Red Cross, said while the need for blood does not change during the holidays, the Red Cross faces other unique challenges around the holidays that can drive down the number blood donations the organization collects.
“There are more people out on the road traveling for the holidays. The winter weather can impact blood collections, of course. As we’ve seen over the last few weeks in our area, illnesses can strike up an issue as well. So, we have a big combination of factors that can work against maintaining a healthy blood supply,” Tinin said.
In the weeks surrounding Christmas and New Year’s, Tinin said there are not as many sponsors who are able to host blood collection drives. Many high schools and colleges, one of the Red Cross’s largest categories of blood drive sponsors, are on break during the holiday season and cannot host blood drives. This makes hosting a community blood drive even more vital for the Paducah Red Cross branch, Tinin said.
The Red Cross has a need for every blood type, and Tinin said there is always a need especially for people with Type O blood. Those with O- blood types are considered universal donors since all blood types can receive type O-. Those with O+ blood types are also vital since O+ blood can be given to anyone with a positive blood type, around 85% of the population.
“You think about someone who’s in a major car accident or other kind of trauma situation, that person can use a lot of blood products. So it’s important to maintain that healthy blood supply,” Tinin said.
Tinin encouraged people to think about those who may be in need of blood products during the holidays, such as those who are undergoing surgery or those receiving chemotherapy treatment.
“Those needs don’t change during the holiday season,” Tinin said.
The Holiday Blood Drive will be at Concord United Methodist Church Dec. 29 through Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. all four days. Donors who go to the Holiday Blood Drive will receive a free long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt, and all donors will be entered into an hourly drawing for a $25 gift card. The donation process from check-in to check-out typically takes around 45 to 60 minutes, Tinin said.
Donors are encouraged to sign up for appointments at redcrossblood.org or through the Red Cross Blood Donor app.
