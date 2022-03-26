The Paducah Southside Steering Committee has big-ticket plans but wants to deliver immediate results in the interim.
The committee met for the second time this week at Community Financial Services Bank on Irvin Cobb Drive and agreed to focus on recreational programming for immediate impact while mulling longer-term initiatives.
“Developing access to areas, which in some cases would take considerable construction (and organization), is not going to happen overnight,” said Mark Fenske, committee member and principal of Morgan Elementary School. “But some things like programs for parks and more diverse recreational activities for neighborhoods — that can happen overnight.”
Fenske told The Sun that larger initiatives could require legal delving to remove or acquire derelict property.
“So we want to be able to balance this out with tangible results that are meaningful for residents (in terms of) improvement value,” Fenske said. “That’s also going to take feedback from generalized stakeholders and citizens.”
Leslie Ballard, committee member and co-owner of The Old Bait House, said the meeting addressed Robert Coleman Park as an inspiration and discussed collaborating with the City of Paducah Parks and Recreation Department.
“To possibly supplement the work they’re doing,” Ballard said, adding that the committee’s first two meetings have covered “mostly introductory stuff” between its 10 members. “We each have our roles and what we bring to the committee — health, housing, finance, the church — myself, I represent small business.”
The board’s other eight members, besides Fenske and Ballard, are Rev. Charles Dunbar, Tommy Hollimon, Mike Muscarella, Kristian Prather, Connie Ragsdale, Sonya Thompson, Bryson Wells and Susan Ybarzalbal.
In later meetings, the committee wants to address economic, housing, infrastructure, and neighborhood projects.
“I think at our next meeting, and moving closer to summer, we’ll get more specific and nail down some concrete goals,” Ballard said, adding: “I know some people think Southside is just a few blocks, but it encompasses such a large area.”
Paducah’s Southside has eight neighborhoods: Dolly McNutt Court, Ella Munal, Farley Place, Kolb Park, Littleville, River Park, Uppertown and Walter Jetton.
Southside Rise & Shine Neighborhood Spruce Up events spurred litter pick-ups and recycling initiatives in summer 2021. Commissioners recognized Southside enhancements as an adopted priority for 2022 during Tuesday’s City Commission meeting, citing projects like The Dunlap.
The Southside Steering Committee will meet again on May 3.
