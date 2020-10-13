Gov. Andy Beshear has announced $2.8 million for 14 Recovery Kentucky centers, across the commonwealth — including CenterPoint in Paducah — to help ensure safe, stable housing for those recovering from substance use disorder.
Through Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funding, each center will be eligible for approximately $200,000 to offset costs incurred due to the novel coronavirus. Funds also help ensure centers can continue services while protecting residents and staff from COVID-19.
“As Kentuckians recover from substance use disorders, we must ensure their safety and well-being, especially during this pandemic," Beshear said. "This funding will provide much-needed assistance to keep residents and staffers safe from COVID-19.”
Due to the pandemic, Recovery Kentucky centers have made many changes to protocol to protect residents including limiting new admissions to promote social distancing. Because of lower group sizes, many recovery centers have lost income as costs have increased to provide PPE, sanitizing supplies and the addition of plexiglass.
