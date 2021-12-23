After more than 50 years in the railroad business, Tony Reck is stepping down as CEO of Paducah-based P&L Transportation Inc. and it’ s subsidiary railroads, Paducah & Louisville Railway Inc., Evansville Western Railway Inc., Appalachian and Ohio Railroad Inc. and Midway Southern Railway Inc.
Reck will continue to serve as chairman of the board of directors of P&L and its subsidiaries. Tom Garrett has been elected by the board of directors to serve as president and CEO of P&L, beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
Reck began his career with the Illinois Central Railroad Company as a brakeman. Following his graduation from college, he joined the Illinois Central Railroad management team where he held a variety of positions in the marketing department.
In 1986, he joined the first management team of Paducah & Louisville Railway Inc. as vice president of marketing and sales.
He was elected president and CEO in 1988. Throughout his career at P&L, Reck led the company as it grew from a single railroad operating in Kentucky to include six subsidiary companies operating four railroads and two intermodal terminals.
Garrett began his railroad career in 1987 as the general counsel of Paducah & Louisville Railway. Since that time, he has held a number of management positions with the company and its subsidiaries, including vice president and executive vice president. He was named president of the companies in 2010. He also serves as member of the board of directors of P&L and subsidiaries.
“Tony Reck has successfully guided the company through periods of economic growth and downturns by adhering to the core principles of providing safe and efficient rail service and seeing that the transportation needs of our customers are top priority,” Garrett said.
“We will continue to adhere to those core principles.”
Reck and Garrett worked together with the P&L management team for more than 34 years to expand the company to include two regional railroads, a shortline railroad and two intermodal terminals. The company operates in five states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.