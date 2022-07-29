Hunter McVickers graduated from Marshall Academy in December 2021, a semester early, in order to begin basic training for the United States Army. McVickers has since been one of the few chosen in an almost unheard-of scenario, immediately moving from basic training to Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C.

McVickers signed up for the Army six months prior to his graduation, citing the only reason behind his early graduation was jumpstarting his service. “That was the only reason. It was all for the army,” said McVickers. “I knew as soon as I got out of high school, 14 days later, on December 28, I was shipping out to MEPS (Military Entrance Processing Stations).” Over the next six months he worked to complete basic training and infantry school, receiving stellar marks.

