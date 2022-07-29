Hunter McVickers graduated from Marshall Academy in December 2021, a semester early, in order to begin basic training for the United States Army. McVickers has since been one of the few chosen in an almost unheard-of scenario, immediately moving from basic training to Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C.
McVickers signed up for the Army six months prior to his graduation, citing the only reason behind his early graduation was jumpstarting his service. “That was the only reason. It was all for the army,” said McVickers. “I knew as soon as I got out of high school, 14 days later, on December 28, I was shipping out to MEPS (Military Entrance Processing Stations).” Over the next six months he worked to complete basic training and infantry school, receiving stellar marks.
An application process must usually be completed in order for a soldier to be sent to Arlington National Cemetery, but McVickers was sent directly from training. He was one of three soldiers sent from his company of 162.
Recently ranked up to Private. First Class. (PV2), McVickers has added a little bit of chevron to his uniform. He aspires to be a guard for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and has already received compliments from his higher-ups. “My platoon sergeant called me in the office not too long ago. He was an ex-ranger, special ops, and told me his first impression of me was really, really good and to keep it up,” said McVickerson. “He is a great leader and motivates me to do my very best each and every single day.”
He has been working as part of a casket team since being there, assisting with the burial of veterans. McVickers is honored to provide this final service for veterans and their families.
“It (helping with burial services) means everything to me. I value veterans and everyone that has fought. They fought for our freedoms, some of them retired (from the military) or died after their service, but they have done so much for our country. The least I could do is help with the ceremony and their burial process,” said McVickers. “Their families deserve it too. If you are a military member and have a family, you are not the only one who is making sacrifices. I have all the respect in the world for the guys that we bury and it just means a lot to me.”
McVickers next station will be guarding the cemetery. He will begin a six-week rope class soon that details the fundamentals of working in the cemetery, including unit-facing movements, marching, flag-folding, and movements with weapons. After completing this course, he will attend a graduation ceremony and add a buffer strap to his uniform, becoming an everyday fixture there.
Passionate about the army and passionate about the United States of America, McVickers says he knew it was his purpose to enlist when he was just a kid. “Ever since I was five I have wanted to serve. I really love this country,” said McVickers. “I want to protect people that can’t protect themselves, not just here in America, but in other countries too.”
“I am also a Christian and know this is what God wanted me to do with my life. I have known that since I was young,” said McVickers. “It is another great way to spread his word because I will get to travel all over the world and meet new people. Right now I am in Washington D.C. and this is a really big city, which is a neat experience and great opportunity.”
McVickers has enjoyed his experience at Arlington National Cemetery and in the United States Army thus far. He is working hard and making Marshall County and this country proud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.