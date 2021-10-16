Recent area COVID numbers are promising

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County continues to remain low, as the county has not had more than 38 cases in a single day since Oct. 4.
The county has not seen a single-day total of more than 100 since Sept. 13, when it reported 135 new cases.
On Thursday, McCracken County reported 20 new cases of COVID, the lowest single-day amount since Sept. 28, when 19 cases were reported. It is only the second day of 20 or fewer cases reported since daily reports were restarted by the Purchase District Health Department on Aug. 11.
On Wednesday, the county reported 32 new cases of COVID-19, with 38 cases reported on Tuesday, 27 new cases reported on Monday and 26 cases for the weekend of Oct. 8-10.
McCracken County reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of Oct. 8-14, an average of 20.4 cases per day.
McCracken County has had 10,538 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020, with 166 COVID-related deaths.
The river counties continue to report low numbers of new COVID-19 cases, with only a couple of double-digit reports in the month of October.
Ballard County reported 31 new cases for the week of Oct. 8-14, with 14 reported for the weekend of Oct. 8-10.
Ballard reported four new cases on Thursday, six on Wednesday, one on Tuesday and six on Monday. It has had 1,108 total cases since the pandemic began and has had 22 COVID-related deaths in that time.
Carlisle County reported 21 new cases for the week of Oct. 8-14. It reported six cases on Thursday, four cases on Wednesday, six cases on Tuesday and five cases on Monday. There were no cases of COVID-19 reported for the weekend of Oct. 8-10.
Carlisle has had 826 total cases since the pandemic began and has had seven COVID-related deaths in that time.
Fulton County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of Oct. 8-14. It reported one case each on Thursday and Wednesday, three cases on Tuesday, five on Monday and four for the weekend of Oct. 8-10. It had 11 cases reported on Oct. 4.
Fulton County has had 650 total cases since the pandemic began and has had 16 COVID-related deaths.
Hickman County reported nine new cases for the week of Oct. 8-14. It reported two cases each on Thursday and Wednesday, one case on Tuesday and four cases on Monday. It reported no new cases for the weekend of Oct. 8-10.
Hickman County has had 709 total cases since the pandemic began and has had 18 COVID-related deaths.
McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman counties are all a part of the Purchase District Health Department. More information about COVID-19 and other regional health issues can be found at purchasehealth.org.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health issues a daily COVID-19 incidence rate map with the level of incidence color-coded by severity. Counties with a high level of incidence with more than 25 cases per 100,000 people are colored red, while those at a substantial level of incidence with 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people are colored orange. Those with a moderate level of incidence with 1 to 10 cases per 100,000 people are colored yellow and those with a low level of incidence with less than 1 case per 100,000 people are colored green.
Friday’s statewide incidence rate map showed McCracken at the orange level with a rate of 19.9 cases per 100,000 people. Other area counties at the orange level included Ballard (16.3), Livingston (18.6), Graves (19.9) and Fulton (21.5).
Area counties at the red level of incidence were Carlisle (39.0), Marshall (30.3), Hickman (29.4) and Calloway (25.3).
Of Kentucky’s 120 counties, 101 were at the red level. Eighteen were at the orange level, including nine in western Kentucky, and one county, Morgan, was at the yellow level.
The incidence rate maps are posted by 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday at kycovid19.ky.gov.
