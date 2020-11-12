The McCracken County Board of Elections plans to hold a recanvass this morning for the tight McCracken County School Board race between incumbent Chris Taylor and Alice Shemwell, a retired teacher.
Taylor won re-election to the school board’s 5th District seat by a 14-vote margin, according to election results. He currently serves as board chairman and the new term will mark his second. The 5th District includes Farley and part of Reidland.
Taylor received 1,804 votes, while Shemwell had 1,790 votes. A write-in candidate, Danielle Wolfe, picked up 30 votes in the same race. Fellow board members Tiffany Watson and vice-chair Melanie Burkeen were re-elected, after running unopposed for 2nd District and 4th District, respectively.
The recanvass is scheduled for 9 a.m. in the clerk’s office at the McCracken County Courthouse, McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs said.
She told The Sun on Wednesday that Shemwell had requested a recanvass before the deadline. There is no cost associated with a recanvass, and it’s not the same as a recount.
“We will take the tapes that came off all of the scanners that scanned the ballots and we will just add those like on an adding machine, so there will be the 11 from the voting locations and then there will be the one from Election Day in my office, and then, we’ll total all the ones that we used for the early in-person and then the absentee voting,” Griggs said.
“So, the tapes from all of the machines that we used, we’ll just take those and re-add them.”
She doesn’t expect the recanvass to last long.
“It might take maybe 10 minutes, honestly,” she said. “Of course, if it had been a normal election, we’d have 54 (precincts) plus the absentee.”
Griggs also explained that five absentee ballots were added early this week, which included two “signature cures” and three ballots that had been sent to another clerk’s office, but they didn’t change the school board race.
The clerk’s office had until 6 p.m. Tuesday to submit final election totals to the State Board of Elections, which Griggs said was done.
James Hudson, Janice Howard and Dr. Carl LeBuhn were re-elected last week to the Paducah Independent School District board.
