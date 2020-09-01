The Paducah Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, is set to reopen on Sept. 8 for fitness classes.
According to Paducah Parks and Recreation, staff members will implement new procedures due to guidelines issued by the commonwealth of Kentucky. Class sizes will be limited to nine participants. People must pre-register to reserve a spot in each class by calling the Parks and Recreation office at 270-444-8508.
Some instructors have changed their class schedules to accommodate new procedures. To see a class schedule and view the member letter, which outlines the list of changes and procedures, visit paducahky.gov/paducah-recreation-cen ter.
Memberships have been extended for an additional six months, since the facility closed to the public on March 13 due to COVID-19. It applies only to memberships that were still active on March 13.
Due to guidelines for groups and gatherings, Parks and Recreation is unable to offer open gym activities at this time. For people who participate only in open gym activities, memberships will be extended with the appropriate amount of time once those activities resume.
For questions, contact the Parks and Recreation office or email parkinfo@paducahky.gov.
