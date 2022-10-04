Paducah Parks & Recreation is accepting registrations for REC Way Basketball. This is a non-competitive basketball league for boys and girls from PreK through 5th grade. The goal is to teach basic fundamentals, skills, and rules of basketball.
Games are in January and February on Saturdays for kindergarten through 5th grade. Weekly practices will be held in addition to games. PreK students will have a 30-minute practice followed by a 30-minute game on Monday evenings. PreK is for ages 3-5 who are not yet enrolled in kindergarten.
Players will be assigned teams and provided a t-shirt for games. Coaches are volunteers; therefore, we ask parents to consider coaching.
The REC Way clinic will be Saturday, Dec. 17. Weekly practices begin the first week of January. The date and time of weekly practices will be determined once teams are formed. Games for kindergarten through 5th grade are Saturday, Jan. 21 through Saturday, Feb. 25. PreK begins Monday, Jan. 9 and runs through Monday, Feb. 13.
The registration deadline is Dec. 8. The registration fee is $40 for PreK and $50 for kindergarten through 5th grade with a 10% multi-child discount.
If you have any questions about the upcoming REC Way Basketball season, contact Recreation Specialist James Weems, or call 270-444-8538.
