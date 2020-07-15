Paducah city leaders voted Tuesday to extend the suspension of a $1.1 million contract for design and construction management services on the proposed recreation/aquatic center until 2021.
Effective May 1, City Manager Jim Arndt had suspended the city’s contract with Nashville-based Lose Design for 88 days in the wake of COVID-19 and economic concerns. The suspension was due to end July 27.
The city’s already paid $268,575.87 on the agreement, Arndt said.
“We think it’s a worthwhile project,” Lose Design President/CEO Chris Camp told The Sun.
“We use the term — a legacy project — that would be in place where the citizens of Paducah could all come together and improve their quality of life and their health and their fitness. So, we’re very supportive of the project.”
Camp said all the project’s concept work is completed and the company had been moving into the final construction drawings.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the city commission voted 4-1 to approve a municipal order with amendments, pausing the contract until January 2021. Commissioner Brenda McElroy moved for an amendment to add language that directed Arndt to continue “due diligence” related to the project.
The amendments include:
• Creation of a conceptual build-out for prospective tenants.
• Creation of community focus groups for the project with an emphasis on inclusion and programming.
• Research on financial assistance and facility naming rights.
• Research on facility costs with an emphasis on understanding COVID-19’s impact on the project’s pro forma.
Mayor Brandi Harless, Commissioner Gerald Watkins and Commissioner Sandra Wilson joined McElroy in supporting the amended municipal order, while Commissioner Richard Abraham voted against.
Abraham said he supports pausing the design contract, but not continuing the due diligence for the project.
In her remarks, McElroy spoke at length about the project, the need to pause during the COVID-19 crisis, her desire to see Paducah grow and “negative bias” by local media regarding the project.
“This is a project that I think is important to our city, but I also understand the need to pause it,” she said. “When I ran for city commission, I ran on several things. Two of them were growing our community and providing better athletic facilities for all of our citizens.”
McElroy expressed disappointment in public discussion on the project, before saying “many, many people” have stopped to tell her they support it, but wouldn’t speak up publicly on social media because they’re afraid of backlash.
“The amount of hatred, sarcasm, arrogance and attack on people’s character during the discussion of this project, especially on Facebook, has been so disappointing,” she said. “The most disappointing thing during my term of service. I applaud those who commented tonight. You did it with grace, kindness and respect. I appreciate that.”
Regarding negative media bias, McElroy said it’s been billed as a “rich person’s center and that’s so, so far from the truth.”
“We do have many people of means that are very hardworking and anxious to support, with not only large donations, but large amounts of time,” she said. “Something that they think is important for not just their own family, but for their community and they want to see it successful.”
McElroy said her vote is to pause the project due to the local economic situation caused by the virus, but wants the city to continue developing community partners, raising private funds through Friends of the Parks Paducah and other actions.
“And if the next commission wants to kill it, it’ll be on their watch,” she said.
Watkins and Abraham also shared their views.
Watkins supports pausing the project until January 2021 when a new commission comes in. He cited the pandemic and its negative impact on revenue, along with the controversy about the project. He thinks people should have a voice to determine whether the city moves forward or not, but also supported the amendment.
“I think the least we can do is provide the next commission with some data that will help them make a decision and that information will be collected by the city manager’s office, so I can go along with that, so I will support the amendment,” he added.
Meanwhile, Abraham noted citizen concerns on the project and the city’s old infrastructure.
“The bond money that we have can be used for infrastructure,” he said, referencing $20 million in bonds intended to fund the project’s construction.
“I think every time (rain) comes down like it did about a week ago, it reminds us. If we’re going to do some research on what we need to do to shore up our infrastructure, then we need to spend the time doing that, in my opinion, and not spend that time trying to figure out how we’re going to pay for an aquatic center.”
The commission meeting can be viewed in its entirety on the city’s YouTube page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.