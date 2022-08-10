Dollar General is rebuilding its Mayfield store at 212 State Route 131 in Mayfield, following tornadoes that impacted the community in December 2021. The store is now under construction and expects to re-open in late fall 2022.

“Since the Company’s founding and first store opening in Kentucky in 1939, we have remained committed to being a good community business partner, and now is no different,” said Steve Sunderland, Dollar General’s executive vice president of store operations.

