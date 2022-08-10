Dollar General is rebuilding its Mayfield store at 212 State Route 131 in Mayfield, following tornadoes that impacted the community in December 2021. The store is now under construction and expects to re-open in late fall 2022.
“Since the Company’s founding and first store opening in Kentucky in 1939, we have remained committed to being a good community business partner, and now is no different,” said Steve Sunderland, Dollar General’s executive vice president of store operations.
“We are grateful for the Mayfield community and local leadership from elected officials and community partners alike for their support and encouragement as we repaired our store. Our team is excited to reopen our doors and looks forward to continue serving our Mayfield customers again soon.”
Dollar General supported the Mayfield tornado relief through its national partnership with the American Red Cross’ Disaster Responder Program, which includes financial support to bolster support of ongoing relief and recovery efforts. Dollar General also provided financial assistance through the Dollar General Employee Assistance Foundation (DGEAF) to help employees during their time of need, helping to ease their burden and speed the rebuilding process.
“In the wake of the storm, Dollar General was there to support our employees and customers and truly embodied our mission of serving others,” said Dollar General district manager Shon Shaw.
“For our teams, the DG Employee Assistance Foundation provided financial assistance to those directly impacted. For our community, we opened stores without power to ensure our neighbors had access to the basic items they needed to start the recovery process, and soon after installed generators to further help us serve the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.