The Realtor Relief Fund is now available through a partnership between Kentucky Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.
Officials said there is $1.5 million in disaster relief assistance aimed at helping Kentuckians who were impacted by severe weather and natural disasters last month.
The relief fund strives to assist with monthly mortgage expenses and displacement rental costs. A maximum of $3,000 per household may be awarded. An application process is required.
Recipients must be a full-time Kentucky resident and a U.S. citizen, or legally admitted for residence in the U.S.
“In order to provide for a reasonable and equitable distribution of funds, assistance will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis,” according to a news release. “All grants are contingent upon the availability of funds. Grants will be jointly payable to applicant and mortgage lender or landlord.”
Applicants are required to provide photo identification that proves residency, copies of mortgage statement, mortgage payment coupon, rent statement, or lease agreement.
Applicants must also show proof of residence damage. The following may be accepted: photo of damages, insurance estimate, copies of written claims, settlement proceeds, claim status reports, copies of repair estimates from contractors.
The application can be accessed by visiting Kentucky Realtors website, dev.kyrealtors.com/about-us/relief, emailing kyrealtors@kyrealtors.com, or calling 859-263-7377.The deadline for application submissions is June 30, 2022.
